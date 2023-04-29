Glasgow Warriors coach Franco Smith has backed his players to deal with the potentially intimidating atmosphere at this evening’s Challenge Cup semi-final against the Scarlets in Wales.

Sebastian Cancelliere is back in the Glasgow Warriors team after a long injury lay-off. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The match in Llanelli is close to a 14,000 sell-out as each club bids to reach a European final for the first time in its history. Smith has picked an experienced side and hopes his international players’ experience will stand them in good stead at Parc y Scarlets.

“I don’t think anything outside of the white lines must influence what we’re about,” said Smith, who has Sebastian Cancelliere in his side for the first time since January following the Argentina winger’s recovery from a knee injury. “There’s enough experience in this group. They’ve played Test match rugby at the likes of Twickenham and the Stade de France. They’ve played all over the world in front of intimidating crowds. We know the Welsh fans are usually really loud and will bring a good atmosphere. We’re prepared for it.”

Smith has made eight changes in total from last week’s league win over Connacht, also bringing back Scotland caps Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, George Horne, Jamie Bhatti, George Turner and Zander Fagerson. The winners will meet either Toulon or Benetton in the final in Dublin on May 19.