All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
20 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
12 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
16 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
16 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
18 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
19 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer

Glasgow Warriors backed to cope with noisy Welsh support in Scarlets semi-final

Glasgow Warriors coach Franco Smith has backed his players to deal with the potentially intimidating atmosphere at this evening’s Challenge Cup semi-final against the Scarlets in Wales.

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 29th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST
 Comment
Sebastian Cancelliere is back in the Glasgow Warriors team after a long injury lay-off. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)Sebastian Cancelliere is back in the Glasgow Warriors team after a long injury lay-off. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Sebastian Cancelliere is back in the Glasgow Warriors team after a long injury lay-off. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The match in Llanelli is close to a 14,000 sell-out as each club bids to reach a European final for the first time in its history. Smith has picked an experienced side and hopes his international players’ experience will stand them in good stead at Parc y Scarlets.

“I don’t think anything outside of the white lines must influence what we’re about,” said Smith, who has Sebastian Cancelliere in his side for the first time since January following the Argentina winger’s recovery from a knee injury. “There’s enough experience in this group. They’ve played Test match rugby at the likes of Twickenham and the Stade de France. They’ve played all over the world in front of intimidating crowds. We know the Welsh fans are usually really loud and will bring a good atmosphere. We’re prepared for it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Smith has made eight changes in total from last week’s league win over Connacht, also bringing back Scotland caps Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, George Horne, Jamie Bhatti, George Turner and Zander Fagerson. The winners will meet either Toulon or Benetton in the final in Dublin on May 19.

Smith also confirmed that winger Cole Forbes and lock forward Lewis Bean would leave the club at the end of the season. “I don’t want to go into it too much, but it’s sad to lose them,” said the coach. “It wasn’t the intent of the club to lose them at all. But the players also have a choice.”

Related topics:Glasgow WarriorsWalesCole Forbes
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.