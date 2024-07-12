Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby face off against old coaches as Euro fixtures revealed

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean

Chief Rugby Writer

Comment
Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:33 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 15:34 BST
Former Edinburgh coach Cockerill heading to Hive

Glasgow Warriors will begin their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a home fixture against Sale Sharks on December 7.

It’s the first time the sides have met since Glasgow did the double over Sale during the 2019-20 tournament. The Warriors are among the top seeds after winning the United Rugby Championship and their opener at Scotstoun has been allocated a Saturday night slot, 8pm kick-off.

Franco Smith’s side will travel to France in round two to face Toulon at Stade Felix Mayol on Sunday, December 15 (1pm). The competition will resume in the new year with a huge match for Glasgow at home to Racing 92 on Friday January 10 (8pm). Stuart Lancaster’s squad includes South Africa captain Siya Kolisi and England great Owen Farrell.

Adam Hastings, left, in action for Glasgow Warriors during their win over Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium during the European Champions Cup in 2020. (Photo by Gary Hutchison / SNS Group)Adam Hastings, left, in action for Glasgow Warriors during their win over Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium during the European Champions Cup in 2020. (Photo by Gary Hutchison / SNS Group)
Adam Hastings, left, in action for Glasgow Warriors during their win over Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium during the European Champions Cup in 2020. (Photo by Gary Hutchison / SNS Group)

Glasgow will round off their Pool 4 campaign away at Harlequins on Saturday January 18 (8pm) in a repeat of last season’s round of 16 clash which Quins - led by former Glasgow coach Danny Wilson - won 28-24.

Edinburgh will also be up against a familiar face in the Challenge Cup. Richard Cockerill, who coached the capital club for four seasons, will bring his Black Lion side to Edinburgh for a Pool 3 clash next year.

Edinburgh kick off the competition against Gloucester at Kingsholm on Friday December 6 (8pm). Round two sees Edinburgh host Bayonne on Friday December 13 (8pm). Sean Everitt’s side then head to France to play newly promoted Top 14 team RC Vannes on Saturday January 11 (1pm) before completing their pool fixtures against Black Lion, the Georgian team coached by Cockerill, at Hive Stadium on Sunday January 19 (1pm).

