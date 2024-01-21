Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh discover European foes - full Champions and Challenge Cup last 16 draws

Glasgow Warriors will take on Harlequins away from home in the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup, while Edinburgh face Bayonne at home in the same stage of the Challenge Cup.

Franco Smith’s Warriors finished third in Pool C courtesy of Friday night’s win over Toulon and will take on Harlequins of the Gallagher Premiership, who were runners-up in Pool B behind Toulouse. The tie will be played at the Twickenham Stoop in London on the weekend of April 6, with the winner due to face either Bordeaux-Begles or Saracens at home.

Sean Everitt’s Edinburgh finished third in Pool 3 but have landed a home tie against French Top 14 outfit Bayonne, who drop down from the Champions Cup and were defeated by Glasgow Warriors in that competition. That match will also be played over the weekend of April 6 at Hive Stadium, with the winner to take on either Sharks – Everitt’s former club – or Zebre away from home in the quarter-finals.

Glasgow Warriors face Harlequins in the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh have announced that two players are leaving the club. Back-row Cam Neild and stand-off Tim Swiel were signed on short-term deals and will now depart upon their expiration. The capital club also confirmed that back-three players Wes Goosen and Darcy Graham have picked up quad injuries, while centre Mark Bennett and prop Robin Hislop have knee issues. Bennett is expected to return by the start of February but Hislop could be sidelined for a number of months.

Investec Champions Cup last 16 draw: Toulouse v Racing 92, Exeter Chiefs v Bath, Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors, Bordeaux-Begles v Saracens, Northampton Saints v Munster, Bulls v Lyon, Stormers v La Rochelle, Leinster v Leicester Tigers.