Glasgow team to play Scarlets: Eight changes as Sebastian Cancelliere returns for European semi-final

The Argentina winger has not played since January after sustaining a knee injury but is named in Franco Smith’s starting XV for the match in Llanelli. His inclusion is one of eight changes the coach has made to his team following last weekend’s narrow home win over Connacht. Five of them are in the backs. Ollie Smith returns at full-back in place of Huw Jones who failed a head injury assessment against Connacht. Cancelliere replaces Jamie Dobie on the right wing - Dobie hurt his knee in the Connacht game - while captain Kyle Steyn comes in for Cole Forbes on the left wing. The latter has a hamstring injury.

Sione Tuipulotu is preferred to Sam Johnson at outside centre and will partner Stafford McDowall. George Horne, voted Glasgow’s player of the season, starts at scrum-half, with Ali Price dropping to the bench.

There is a new front row, with Jamie Bhatti, George Turner and Zander Fagerson replacing Allan Dell, Fraser Brown and Lucio Sordoni, respectively. The second and back rows remain unchanged and lock Richie Gray will make his 100th appearance in Glasgow colours across his two spells at the club.

Glasgow's Sebastian Cancelliere will make his first appearance since January in the European Challenge Cup semi-final against Scarlets. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Duncan Weir provides stand-off cover on the bench having featured in all four pool matches in the Challenge Cup this season.

This is the first time Glasgow have played in a European semi-final and Smith expects a noisy reception at Parc y Scarlets. “Tomorrow night the Scarlets will be favouring their chances to go all the way in front of their home supporters,” said the coach. “We as a team know this, and therefore it presents an opportunity to take on this challenge that will ask the very best of us. We have prepared well this week for what we know will be a hard battle in front of a big Welsh crowd.”

Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, EPCR Challange Cup semi-final, Parc y Scarlets, Saturday, 5.30pm. TV: live on S4C & BT Sport.

Glasgow: 15 Ollie Smith; 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Sione Tuipulotu, 12 Stafford McDowall, 11 Kyle Steyn (c); 10 Tom Jordan, 9 George Horne; 1 Jamie Bhatti, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Richie Gray, 6 Rory Darge, 7 Sione Vailanu, 8 Jack Dempsey.