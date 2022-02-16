How Argentinian home comforts have helped Sebastian Cancelliere settle in Scotland with Glasgow Warriors

The winger is one of three Argentinians on the books at Glasgow Warriors, alongside prop Enrique Pieretto and stand-off Domingo Miotti, while Emiliano Boffelli and Ramiro Moyano joined Edinburgh last summer.

“After the Jaguares didn’t make it into Super Rugby we were told to search for a new team abroad as we weren’t going to have a league to play in,” explained Cancelliere. “I called my agent and he told me that Glasgow were looking for a winger, so I got in touch with an Argentinean friend, Gabriel Ascarate, who used to play here [during the 2013-14 season], and he told me this was a very professional team and how amazing the people were. It was a great opportunity.

“There are three of us here and we’re all close friends,” he added. “And having the two guys in Edinburgh is good, too. We make a lot of plans and try to hang out together. Last week we had a week off so some of us went to Lisbon for a holiday.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Sebastian Cancelliere during a Glasgow Warriors Visual Access session at Scotstoun Stadium, on February 05, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“We are living in Glasgow in the west end and it’s very nice – I had been told that Glasgow wasn’t as pretty a city as Edinburgh, but I think it’s awesome! We’ve been able to visit some other places like Inverness and it’s an amazing landscape.

“My wife likes living here too. She plays hockey for Clydesdale. There’s no professional hockey here so it’s just as a hobby. She’s having a lot of fun.”

Cancelliere – who missed the start of the season because he was on international duty in the Rugby Championship – has managed just five appearances for the club so far, but he has started the last two games and is now keen to kick on into a strong end to the season.

“I love the way the team plays when the weather allows us,” he concluded. “We’re having fun on the pitch. In the last few games, we’ve been putting it all together with what we want to do.”

Glasgow's Sebastian Cancelliere at full time during a United Rugby Championship match between Glasgow Warriors and Munster at Scotstoun Stadium, on February 11, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)