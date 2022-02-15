Enrique Pieretto: Glasgow prop commits future to club - 'quiet man, consistent performer'

Glasgow's Enrique Pieretto in action against Munster at Scotstoun on February 11, 2022. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The 27-year-old Argentinian prop has made 29 appearances for the club since arriving from Exeter in the summer of 2020 and has become an integral member of the Scotstoun squad.

His most recent outing in Glasgow colours came in Friday night’s hard-earned win over Munster at Scotstoun, coming off the bench for Simon Berghan in the second half to help the Warriors secure the victory.

“I’m loving my time here and I’m very happy to be able to re-sign with Glasgow Warriors, ” Pieretto said.

“I love being a part of this club – it’s a great group of boys that create an amazing atmosphere and play a fun brand of rugby.

“I’m hugely passionate about being a part of the history of this club and I’m very excited for this season, the seasons to come and to see the reward for all the hard work we have been putting in.”

A former cornerstone of the Jaguares front-row, Pieretto featured 17 times for the Argentinian franchise in their run to the 2019 Super Rugby Final.

His club form saw him selected for Argentina ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, featuring in Los Pumas’ victory over the USA in Kumagaya.

Pieretto was then called up for the Barbarians in November 2019, running out in the colours of the world’s most famous invitational team against Fiji at Twickenham.

After a spell at Sandy Park, the tight-head made his Glasgow debut in a 15-3 win over Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield in the COVID-19 rearranged clash in August 2020.

An impressive debut campaign at Scotstoun saw him recognised at the club’s end-of-season Awards Week, picking up the Mackenzie Construction Most Improved Player of the Season prize.

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson added: “We’re pleased that Enrique has committed his future to the club.

“In these last two years he has been a consistent performer for us and has become a favourite among the squad.

“He’s a quiet man who goes about his business and was well deserving of being named our most improved player for the 2020/21 season.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing Enrique continue to grow in a Warriors jersey.”