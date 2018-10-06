Glasgow Hawks 24 - 50 Watsonians: Watsonians romp to victory

An 11-try spectacular kept the crowd warm on a cold and windy day in Glasgow’s West End.

The match was already out of Hawks’ grasp as they trailed 31-0 at the break, but, with their replacements making an impact, the home side won the second half, to salvage a losing four-try bonus point.

Lee Millar began an immaculate goal-kicking performance with an early penalty, before converting tries by Rory Hutton, Jack Stanley, DJ Innes and Josh Rowland, to ensure the visitors had their own four-try bonus wrapped up by the interval.

A yellow card for Hawks’ Andy Kirkland was punished by Connor Boyle scoring Watsonians’ fifth try, again converted by Millar, who quickly converted again as Boyle went over for try number six. Back came Kirkland, and off went Millar – for tackling an opponent without the ball, and, suddenly, Hawks caught fire.

Gary Adams and teenager Murray Godsman grabbed unconverted tries for Hawks, before Gregor Nelson stemmed the tide with the visitors’ seventh try. However, a late double from Bobby Beattie, both converted by Liam Brims, gave the hosts something to smile about in defeat, from a much-improved second half show.