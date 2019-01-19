Glasgow Hawks 15 - 14 Edinburgh Accies: Hosts defy late fightback

This basement battle was always going to be tight, and thus it proved, with a patched-up Hawks side just holding off a late Accies fightback to take the points. With Hawick losing heavily at home, Hawks also leap-frogged the Greens.

A Liam Brims penalty seemed scant reward for Hawks’ early control, but, as the second quarter started, skipper Gary Strain finished off a catch and drive move, with Brims converting to make it 10-0.

Accies’ only spell of first-half possession was rewarded with a well-worked Robbie Kent try, converted by Vincent Hart, but right on the break another catch and drive move was finished by Gary Adams for a 15-7 half-time lead for the home side.

Hawks defended magnificently in a second half dominated by the visitors, but not until the dying minutes could Accies break through, skipper Jamie Sole touching down a powerful line-out drive. Richard Mill converted, but it was too little, too late.