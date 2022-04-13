George Turner reveals motives for Glasgow Warriors contract renewal

The 29-year-old first joined the Warriors in 2017 and is delighted to have followed national-team colleagues Oli Kebble, Jamie Bhatti and Zander Fagerson, as well as Enrique Pieretto and Johnny Matthews, in re-signing for the club.

"I'm really happy to be staying with the Warriors," Turner told Glasgow's website.

"I've grown my game massively in my time here, I feel like I've still got more to give and I think this is the place that will allow me to push on and develop.

George Turner has agreed a new contract extension with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"I love being here. Glasgow Warriors gave me my chance and I can't wait to keep going.

"The club is in a great place - we've got some great young boys coming through, we've made some exciting signings in recent years and there are even more to come. It's a great time to be a Glasgow Warrior.

"We have a massive eight weeks ahead of us and we're all looking to keep pushing forward."

Head coach Danny Wilson is pleased to be retaining the services of Turner, who featured in all five of Scotland's Six Nations games earlier this year.

"George has really hit his stride in the last year," said Wilson. "He's been outstanding for both us and Scotland.

"He's a dynamic and physical attacker and equally, in defence, he puts his body on the line and provides plenty of big collisions.

"We're all looking forward to continuing to work with him and seeing him develop here in a Warriors jersey."