George Turner in talks with Glasgow Warriors amid Japan link
Glasgow Warriors are holding talks with George Turner following reports linking the hooker with a move to Japan.
Franco Smith, the club’s head coach, was predictably coy on the player’s future when quizzed about it ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship against Zebre in Italy but did admit “discussions are still going on”.
Turner, 31, is Scotland’s first choice hooker and has been a bulwark for Glasgow since making the move from Edinburgh, initially on loan, seven years ago. He is currently out due to a foot injury and an operation to have his appendix removed but should be back for the URC play-offs.
“He’s going to be available more or less from the quarter-finals onwards,” said Smith. “Discussions are still going on, apparently [about next season]. I can’t confirm or deny anything.
“I’m definitely sure they’ve had conversations, that I can tell you. What exactly has been said, I’m trying to keep that away from the team at the moment. As George is injured and not in our daily environment as often we don’t speak much about what is happening next. That’s conversations for one floor above me.”
Turner has reportedly been offered a one-year deal to join Kobelco Kobe Steelers, the Japan Rugby League One side coached by Dave Rennie, his former coach at Glasgow.
Glasgow, who signed hooker Grant Stewart this week, can go top of the league this weekend. They have made nine changes for the Zebre game, including a rare start for stand-off Ross Thompson.
