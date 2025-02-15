George Horne happy for late Scotland Six Nations camp link-up as he backs Glasgow Warriors boss
George Horne would probably rather be at a luxury sporting complex in Spain rather than in south Wales this weekend but the scrum-half is determined to make the most of the hand he has been dealt.
While the bulk of the Scotland squad have settled in at the Oliva Nova resort near Valencia to begin their preparations for next weekend’s match against England, a few will make a delayed arrival with other commitments to fulfill first.
Having not featured in last weekend’s defeat to Ireland, Horne has been seconded back to his club and will start Sunday afternoon in Glasgow’s URC match away to Dragons.
Rodney Parade in Newport might lack the glamour of southern Spain but Horne sees it not as an inconvenience but an opportunity. With his rivals, Ben White and Jamie Dobie, putting their feet up, Horne hopes a strong performance for Franco Smith’s side could help propel him into the Scotland line-up for next weekend’s Calcutta Cup match at Twickenham.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “It's been a great week getting back into training with Glasgow. I've not played much in the last few weeks so it’s good to get a chance to start and hopefully go well in Wales
“I just want to show what I can bring to the team. And hopefully it'll put us in a good place to get a good result. The Scotland coaches will definitely be watching. And it's an opportunity for myself to hopefully go out and play well and put my name in the ring for playing against England the following week.
“The coaches know what I can bring, I think. And it's tough because Ben and Jamie are obviously playing really well and there's a lot of competition between us. But any opportunity you get to play on a weekend where neither of them will be playing is a good chance to just remind everyone, hopefully, of what I can do.”
Both Dobie and Horne have learned to become adaptable in recent years, deployed on the wing as often as at scrum-half. Dobie has stolen a march over his team-mate on that front but Horne is willing to be versatile too. He added: “I've played a fair amount on the wing for Glasgow. Obviously, it’s a bit different in international rugby which involves a little bit more kicking and being under the high ball. But if I was put on the wing, I'd be comfortable.”
Smith has been linked with the Wales job this week after Warren Gatland stepped down and Horne admits it would be a blow to lose the South African.
He added: “I've played a lot of minutes and games under him and as a team we've had good success. So obviously, we'd love to have him stay on. Since he came in a couple of years ago, we've been pretty successful. That culminated last year with us winning the league and a lot of that is down to the standards Franco sets.”
