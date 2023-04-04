All Sections
George Horne boosts Glasgow Warriors with contract extension

George Horne has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors, reward for the scrum-half’s excellent season.

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST
George Horne has enjoyed an impressive season with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
George Horne has enjoyed an impressive season with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Horne has been a key player in the club’s revival under Franco Smith and his form earned him a Scotland call-up for the recent Six Nations. The 27-year-old has now pledged his future to Glasgow and is understood to have signed a two-year extension as the Warriors chase glory on two fronts. They play South African side the Lions in the quarter-finals of the EPCR Challenge Cup this weekend and have also qualified for the United Rugby Championship play-offs.

“I’ve been loving my rugby this year,” Horne told glasgowwarriors.org. “A lot of what you see on the pitch just comes from hard work, really – Franco’s got us working hard, the boys are buying into it and he’s giving us the freedom to express ourselves and play. We’ve progressed so much this season, even from the start of the season up until now. We just want to get better and better every week, and if we do that then there’s no reason we can’t go on and challenge right at the very top.”

Glasgow have lost just once in their last 14 games, with Horne instrumental in their resurgence. He has featured in 17 club games this season, starting 10, and has scored 102 points. Smith praised the player’s “rugby intelligence” as the deal was announced at an open training session at Scotstoun. “We’re very pleased to be able to secure George as a Glasgow Warrior for the next couple of seasons,” said the coach. “His rugby intelligence is clear for all to see and he is a highly competitive athlete on the pitch. Moreover, he is someone for whom representing this club means a great deal and we know that he will give everything for the jersey. We look forward to continuing to work with him as this squad continues on its journey together.”

Horne made his professional debut for Glasgow in November 2016 and only DTH van der Merwe, Tommy Seymour and Niko Matawalu have scored more tries for the club. Horne has 39 from 94 appearances, with the latest coming in Saturday’s record-breaking 73-33 victory over the Dragons at Scotstoun,

Glasgow WarriorsGlasgowScotlandSix Nations
