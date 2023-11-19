George Horne admits shock at Ali Price Glasgow loan exit - 'I'm just delighted that I'm still here'

Glasgow will be forced into recruiting another scrum-half after Price was loaned to Edinburgh

George Horne scores Glasgow's fourth try in the win over Benetton. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

An air of mystery continues to surround just who drove Ali Price’s loan move from Glasgow to Edinburgh but George Horne’s delight to be “sticking around” at Scotstoun suggests it wasn’t a clearcut process.

No party could have predicted Jamie Dobie subsequently sustaining a serious ankle injury that will sideline him for three months but both events have pushed Horne into prominence as Warriors’ only fit, frontline scrum-half.

That is a scenario that suits the 28-year-old down to the ground and he was pivotal again in Saturday night’s bonus point victory over Benetton, including scoring the fourth try from the wing after Sean Kennedy had been introduced to the fray.

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith all but confirmed that another No. 9 would be arriving soon but for the meantime there is a lot of pressure on Horne’s shoulders. But he is happy to embrace it.

“It’s nice to be sticking around,” said the Dundee-born player. “I love playing for Glasgow and hopefully I manage to show that when I’m out there. I’m just delighted that I’m still here and I can’t wait for the rest of the season.

“You want to start every week, regardless of who is fit and who is around. Obviously I was gutted for Jamie last week, going down, but thankfully he’s had his operation and he is going to be back on the mend.

“Sheeba [Kennedy] was outstanding on Saturday night, so there is still pressure on and competition for places. I’m just excited: if I get a run of starts, I’ll give my all to the team and hopefully put us in a good place come Europe and the Edinburgh games.”

Price’s move caught many by surprise, including Horne. He is yet to catch up with his teammate although is already eagerly anticipating their head-to-head in next month’s 1872 Cup derbies.

“There has always been a bit of chat around the scrum-half situation at Glasgow and the potential for someone to move across,” added Horne.

“It was still a shock. Ali has played 130-odd games for us, has so many caps for Scotland, has played for the Lions and done so much. For it to be him, it was a weird one, but these things happen and we just have to get on with it.

“I’ve not actually managed to speak to him. I was on a week off last week when it came out. I maybe need to give him some stick for moving across.

“He came on for Edinburgh on Friday night and did his thing; he controlled the game so well and got them a win. I don’t know if I was too happy about that so I’ll maybe have to give him a bit of stick at some stage!

“It would be an interesting head-to-head, having been team-mates for so long and competed for a Glasgow jersey and stuff. We always put the team first, but it would be interesting to play against each other for sure.”

Asked if progress had been made in trying to secure a new scrum-half, Smith all but let the cat out of the bag that reinforcements were imminent.