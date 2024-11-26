Gavin Hastings' tribute to coach who played key role in his Scotland career

Derrick Grant gave legendary full-back his international debut

Gavin Hastings has paid tribute to Derrick Grant ahead of a memorial service for the former Scotland player and coach which will be held at Hawick Rugby Club on Wednesday at 12.15pm.

Grant, who was capped 14 times by Scotland and selected for the British & Irish Lions, died earlier this month at the age of 86.

He played an important role in Hastings’ illustrious international career, giving the full-back his Scotland debut in 1986 against France alongside his younger brother, Scott. It proved a shrewd move and the pair helped the national side to an 18-17 win at Murrayfield, with Gavin Hastings contributing all the points through six penalties, equalling the then world record.

The big screen at Murrayfield shows a picture of Derrick Grant as a tribute is paid to the former Scotland player and coach before the match against Portugal. | PA

He remembers Grant as a thoughtful coach with a firm resolve who dovetailed with Ian McGeechan who worked alongside him with the national that season.

“Derrick wasn't a man that you feared like Jim Telfer,” said Hastings. “He was much more quietly spoken. But he had this real quiet steely determination to get things right.”

Grant and McGeechan led the side to three wins from four in the 1986 Five Nations, meaning Scotland won a share of the title with France. The campaign included a 33-6 win over England which remains Scotland’s largest winning margin in the fixture.

“Derrick was a good man and we all respected him,” added Hastings. “Obviously, he had been the coach at Hawick when they were doing very well and he was very, very knowledgeable.”

Gavin Hastings kicks the ball during his Scotland debut against France in the Five Nations in January 1986. Scotland win 18-17, with Hastings kicking six penalties. | TSPL

Grant also enjoyed great success as a player with Hawick, captaining them to the unofficial Scottish club championship and the Border League. A precious talent in the back row, he made his club debut at 15 in 1953. He won his first Scotland cap against France in Paris in 1965 and scored his only international try in an 11-3 win over Ireland the following year.

Derrick’s form for Scotland won him a call-up for the Lions’ tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1966. His participation was curtailed by injury but he did play 10 times on the tour.

He moved into coaching with great success and led Hawick to five successive Scottish league championship titles from 1973-74. He moved up into the national set-up, working alongside the likes of Telfer and McGeechan.

Grant’s brother, Oliver, also played for Scotland, winning six caps between 1960 and 1964, and he too had a big role to play in Hastings’ development when he was turning out for London Scottish.

A memorial service for former Scotland coach Derrick Grant will be held at Hawick RFC on Wednesday. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

“It’s the memorial on Wednesday and I'm actually down south so I'm sorry I'm not going to be there,”said Hastings. “I knew his brother, Oliver, too. He coached down at London Scottish and was a stalwart of the club. So, they were a nice influence in my career and a good influence in my career.”