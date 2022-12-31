These are heady days for Glasgow Warriors. Five wins on the bounce have left them handily placed in both the league and Europe, and back-to-back victories over Edinburgh mean they have something tangible to show for their efforts.

Kyle Steyn credits head coach Franco Smith with instilling belief and direction in Glasgow Warriors. (Picture: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The 1872 Cup may not be the major honour they crave but it’s a handy enough bauble and was hard won at Murrayfield on Friday night. The way they overturned a 12-20 deficit at half-time to prevail 32-25 was mightily impressive and the high point thus far of the Franco Smith era. The new coach is increasingly bringing his influence to bear and there is a toughness and durability about the Glasgow squad whose backline can also play a bit. Their fourth try, scored by George Horne, was a delight.

Kyle Steyn, the Glasgow captain who had a hand in the build-up and also scored the first try, credits Smith with reviving the fortunes of a club who ended last season in the doldrums.

“He’s brought a lot of direction and he’s instilled belief, that character in the second half,” said Steyn. “He’s been amazing, the values he’s come with. He backs up everything he says with actions. It took a bit of a while to settle in because of the nature of him coming in at the last minute, but I think you can see now that the boys believe in what he is saying and what he is doing and the direction that he is trying to send this club in.”

The self-effacing Steyn played down his own role in the win, chastising himself instead for some slack play which allowed Edinburgh to bag a late try through Patrick Harrison. But there is no doubt he has responded well to the captaincy. Doubts were expressed in some quarters about having a winger as skipper, with the received wisdom being that he would be too far away from the action to exert an influence but Steyn has embraced the role.

Edinburgh have embarked on an impressive history project this season to mark the 150th anniversary of the club, and of the inter-city fixture, but Glasgow were the ultimate party-poopers on Friday night. Steyn recognised it as a significant victory but hopes it is merely a staging post.

“With the history behind it and it being the 150th year and the way the last couple of years have gone, there was massive importance on it and it feels really good to get it, but it’s not the peak, it’s not the end point. It’s part of the journey we’re on.”

Having beaten Zebre, Bath, Perpignan and Edinburgh (twice), the Warriors now face one of their stiffest tests of the season when the Stormers visit Scotstoun next Sunday. The South Africans beat Glasgow 32-7 in Cape Town last season en route to winning the United Rugby Championship in a match which saw Steyn depart early with an Achilles injury.

Glasgow Warriors' Kyle Steyn with the 1872 Cup after the 32-25 win over Edinburgh in the second leg at BT Murrayfield. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)