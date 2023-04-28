All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
19 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
13 minutes ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
1 hour ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
2 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
3 hours ago DWP £310 cost of living payments stopped in abrupt announcement
17 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer

Gareth Baber to leave Edinburgh Rugby - what it could mean for Mike Blair

Gareth Baber, Edinburgh’s skills and assistant attack coach, is to leave the club when his contract expires next month.

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:03 BST
 Comment
Gareth Baber, left, with Mike Blair during an Edinburgh training session. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)Gareth Baber, left, with Mike Blair during an Edinburgh training session. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Gareth Baber, left, with Mike Blair during an Edinburgh training session. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

His departure could potentially open the door for Mike Blair to fill the void. Blair is stepping down as Edinburgh head coach after two seasons because he wants to concentrate on being an attack coach. He has not ruled out the possibility of remaining with the capital club but any decision is likely to depend on who succeeds him as head coach. Steve Diamond, the former Sale Sharks, Saracens and Worcester boss, has been working with Edinburgh as ‘lead rugby analyst’ since shortly after Blair announced his intention to step down in February. Diamond is likely to be involved in the process of appointing the new head coach and may even be a candidate.

Baber, meanwhile, will now return to Wales where his family have been based throughout his time in Edinburgh. He joined the club in October 2021 having enjoyed great success with the Fiji sevens team, leading them to the gold medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also had a spell as joint head coach of Cardiff Blues. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in Edinburgh and I’ve built connections with coaches, management and players that will last a lifetime,” Baber said. “It’s a brilliant club and I’m certain this group will bounce back next season. I have, however, spent the last 18 months away from my family who are living in Wales, so it felt like the right time to relocate home and bring an end to my time in Edinburgh. It’s been a truly brilliant experience and I can’t talk up the club enough.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He paid tribute to fellow coaches Blair, Stevie Lawrie and Michael Todd and the club’s supporters. “I’m hugely thankful to Edinburgh for giving me an opportunity back in the 15-a-side game, while working with Mike, Stevie and Michael has been massive in terms of my own coaching career – the lessons I’ve learned and the experiences we’ve gone through together. I’d like to thank the Edinburgh fans for making me feel welcome throughout my duration at the club. I’ll remain a fan as I continue my own journey back home in Wales.”

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.