Gareth Baber to leave Edinburgh Rugby - what it could mean for Mike Blair

Gareth Baber, left, with Mike Blair during an Edinburgh training session. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

His departure could potentially open the door for Mike Blair to fill the void. Blair is stepping down as Edinburgh head coach after two seasons because he wants to concentrate on being an attack coach. He has not ruled out the possibility of remaining with the capital club but any decision is likely to depend on who succeeds him as head coach. Steve Diamond, the former Sale Sharks, Saracens and Worcester boss, has been working with Edinburgh as ‘lead rugby analyst’ since shortly after Blair announced his intention to step down in February. Diamond is likely to be involved in the process of appointing the new head coach and may even be a candidate.

Baber, meanwhile, will now return to Wales where his family have been based throughout his time in Edinburgh. He joined the club in October 2021 having enjoyed great success with the Fiji sevens team, leading them to the gold medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also had a spell as joint head coach of Cardiff Blues. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in Edinburgh and I’ve built connections with coaches, management and players that will last a lifetime,” Baber said. “It’s a brilliant club and I’m certain this group will bounce back next season. I have, however, spent the last 18 months away from my family who are living in Wales, so it felt like the right time to relocate home and bring an end to my time in Edinburgh. It’s been a truly brilliant experience and I can’t talk up the club enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad