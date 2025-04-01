'Fuming' - Glasgow Warriors braced for an angry reaction in the Champions Cup

Emeka Ilione of Leicester Tigers in action during the defeat by Saracens at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. | Getty Images

Scots looking to break new ground in Europe's top-tier competition

Glasgow Warriors are looking to break new ground in European club rugby’s top tier competition this weekend but to do so they will have to overcome a Leicester Tigers side still smarting from their home defeat by Saracens on Sunday.

Pete Murchie, the Glasgow defence coach, expects the visitors will be “fuming” after the 29-22 loss at Welford Road and is braced for another titanic battle with a club from the English Premiership.

The Warriors got the better of Sale Sharks but lost to Harlequins in the group stage of this season’s Investec Champions Cup. Last year, they were edged out by Quins in the last 16 after pool phase defeats by Exeter and Northampton. Franco Smith’s side also beat Racing 92 and got a losing bonus point against Toulon to finish second in Pool 4 this time around and their reward is a last-16 tie against Michael Cheika’s Leicester at Scotstoun on Saturday night.

Glasgow have never before had home advantage in a knockout tie in the Champions Cup nor have they ever won a sudden-death game in the competition and it is something Murchie would like to rectify against the two-time winners.

“We've never gone deep into Europe [in the top-tier tournament],” said the coach. “So it's another challenge for us to overcome as a group in terms of doing something that's not necessarily been done before.

“We've obviously got players who are playing in Six Nations, playing in World Cups, playing top level. So the next challenge for us is being able to [succeed in Europe]. Ultimately, you've got to stack together four big wins. Two of them are going to have to be away from home, but you've got a top four Premiership team coming here this weekend who lost on Sunday.

“They're going to be fuming and they're bloody good. So it doesn't get past that and we've got enough experience against Premiership teams to know we haven't always got it right against them, so it's certainly enough to focus the mind.”

Assistant coach Pete Murchie during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun. | SNS Group

Glasgow will have to play the rest of the season without Duncan Weir who has undergone surgery on a shoulder injury he sustained in the win over Munster last month. The experienced stand-off played on and earned Murchie’s praise for his bravery.

“It's a blow because he's a real consistent performance for us and it says a lot about him,” said the coach. “I think he did it in the 50th minute of the Munster game and played pretty much the whole second half with a badly damaged shoulder. So I think he joked afterwards that he couldn't actually drop the ball properly for when he missed touch with his kicks. So he did have an excuse.

“The fact he did it putting a shot in, he made the tackle leading up to the final turnover. He made about 10 tackles with his shoulder hanging off. So says a lot about the man.”

