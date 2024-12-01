Fringe Scotland star tipped to become 'world class' after stunning double-try salvo
Scotland winger Arron Reed has been tipped to hit “world-class status” after scoring two tries in Sale’s thumping 39-25 bonus-point win over rivals Leicester at Salford Stadium.
Reed, who scored two tries for Scotland against Portugal in last month’s Autumn Nations Series but was not involved against Australia or South Africa, faces stern competition up against the likes of Darcy Graham, Duhan van der Merwe, Kyle Steyn and Kyle Rowe in international rugby.
However, Reed did his case no harm at all as his brace laid the platform for a blistering period early in the second half which saw young prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour also touch down as the Sharks romped to victory.
Afterwards, Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson commented: “Arron is an international-class winger but I think he will get to world-class status He’s getting better and better and we had a chat at the end of last season before he went on tour with Scotland.
“I told him he’s going to make it happen and get into the Scotland team, so I can only see his performances and career going on an upward trajectory.
“He’s so young and so good – and it’s going that way for him. He’s playing better and better for club and country and is a great lad to coach.”
Speaking after last month’s performance against Portugal at Murrayfield, Reed said it was important to “get his name out there” in his quest for more caps. He also crossed the whitewash while representing Scotland A against Chile last weekend.
“I’ve been in the past three camps and the campaigns have been good, but I didn’t get a chance in the Six Nations, then obviously I got a chance in the summer,” he said. “Getting these chances and scoring tries, like you’re obviously putting your name out there.
“There’s obviously lads are ahead of me at the moment who were obviously playing really well too so it’s really good competition. But, yeah, it’s definitely good to get my name out there.
“It doesn’t get any easier but getting all that competition will make me a better player in the end because I’ll end up having to compete even harder and harder in training and stuff.
“It’s not easy but it is what it is. It’s a big challenge. It’s obviously something I’m aiming to do but at the moment the boys have been playing really well in my position.
“I’ve just got to carry on doing what I’m doing. When I get a chance, I’ve got to take it every time and hopefully that will push myself forward.”
