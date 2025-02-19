It would send strong message if winger didn’t play against England

Scotland have enjoyed great success under Gregor Townsend in the Calcutta Cup and the contrast with the difficulties they've had against Ireland is stark but I suppose that is one of the things that makes the Six Nations such a great tournament.

It's a really strange one because the template that Scotland have had over the last, well I suppose, 11 games with Ireland has not worked, yet they keep doing it. Contrast that with the performances against England with essentially the same game model, and they've been very successful, having not lost a Calcutta Cup match since 2020.

So, it's a hard one to gauge because you might feel that they have to rip everything up after their performance in round two, yet at the same time it's a recipe that has worked over the last four Calcutta Cups.

Scotland will need to be a lot more physical and accurate at Twickenham than they were 11 days ago. The first couple of attacks they had, they lost the ball within the first two or three phases and England will put a hell of a lot more pressure on them defensively than Ireland did.

Ireland have a well-structured defence, well connected in the middle of the park and they chase you down in the wide channels. You saw it when Scotland did manage to get the ball out to Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham and there were three or four Irishmen on them immediately.

England’s system is still developing under Joe El-Abd but it's chaotic, it's high pressure, it's a team blitz but it's almost like individual blitz at times.

England will obviously target the 10-12 axis. They did the same against Ireland and they did it very successfully. They ended up losing that game but in the first 50 minutes they were excellent, forcing Ireland into so many uncharacteristic mistakes.

What really impressed me about England was their physicality, their intensity in attack, their intensity at the breakdown. And then they ran out of steam and Ireland had such strength off the bench.

England then beat France 26-25 in round two and it's funny how a result skews your perception. France could and should have been 30 points up at half-time at Twickenham. They butchered four or five try-scoring opportunities in the first half alone. Had France converted half of them, there would have been no way back for England, but they survived and held their nerve to snatch victory with the last play.

But that doesn't really tell the tale of the game. I think France were a much better team and that will give Gregor Townsend and the other Scotland coaches - Pete Horne especially - confidence. They’ve had 12 days to analyse England and their eyes will be lighting up at the potential opportunities they might get, especially if Finn Russell is fit to play. It should also suit Tom Jordan if he’s at 12 and provide plenty of space for the likes of Huw Jones to get into the game should Scotland manage to keep hold of the ball.

England did really well to beat France but they need to win again this weekend otherwise it’s just a lucky blip.

The same is true for Scotland: they need to win. If they lose at Twickenham then the pressure is really on in round four, because who knows what sort of Welsh team will turn up at Murrayfield in a couple of weeks? And then it’s France away on the last weekend and, depending on the Ireland-France result, that could be a championship decider for France.

I’d expect changes this week to freshen the Scotland side although I make it a habit to not try to predict Gregor’s team selection. I feel like there needs to be a change in the second row. We said it before the Ireland game - there's lots of endeavour but there's just not enough impact from Grant Gilchrist and Jonny Gray. Gregor Brown is the obvious candidate to come in because he's played well off the bench in the first two games and he's been playing so well for Glasgow this year.

They may look at the back row. I think Jack Dempsey is a brilliant No 8 and he will get better with more game-time but he hasn't played a full 80 minutes since November after picking up a shoulder injury against South Africa. We didn't see enough of him against Ireland. But it may be that they stick with the same back row and change things on the bench.

I think someone like Jack Mann could have an impact. He’s uncapped but I’ve been so impressed with his physicality, power and speed. He's had hellish luck with injuries over the last couple of years but he utilised his time out to build his body into something that could be really impactful on the pitch.

If Finn Russell doesn’t make it, I would imagine Jordan would start at 10 for Scotland. TJ's obviously got a lot of experience of playing there for Glasgow. Having said that, Gregor's not afraid of left-field selections and it wouldn't be beyond the realms of possibility that Fergus Burke starts at 10. He plays with a lot of those English players at Saracens, and knows their style of rugby.

The other big selection issue is around Darcy Graham’s availability. He came off worse in the head clash with Finn Russell against Ireland but is apparently progressing well.

Darcy's such a big player for Scotland but, personally, I would like to see him sit this one out whether or not he passes the return to play protocols. Of course this is just my opinion as an ex-player but I've certainly played games where I passed the tests, and then in hindsight thought, should I really have played? Probably not.

I think it would send a really strong message if Darcy didn’t play, like it did when Finn didn’t come back on against Ireland. Keeping Darcy out would be a positive sign for player welfare, even if he were to pass the protocols. I’d like Scotland to forget about the magnitude of the game and say 'we're going to sit Darcy out for this one, because we just feel it's the right thing to do'.

That would be hard for Darcy and I’m sure if I was in his shoes I'd be kicking down doors trying to play, but that’s how I feel about it.

Losing Darcy would be tough for Scotland because Kyle Steyn is also injured but one option would be to move Blair Kinghorn to the wing and put Tom Jordan at 15. There are a few ways you could shuffle the deck. The most likely scenario would be Kyle Rowe coming onto the wing.

Problems at the breakdown have been a big discussion point since the Ireland game but it’s worth noting that Italy also had success against Scotland in this area, particularly in the Italian 22. I thought it would be a real point of focus for the Ireland game, but again it was an area that Scotland just couldn’t get control of.

England, arguably, have been the best across the first two games in terms of defensive breakdowns. I don't know how many turnovers they have got, but against Ireland they had a lot of success. Against France it kept England in the game, especially late on. Both Curry brothers are particularly effective here. And Ben Earl will go hard, Maro Itoje will be a nightmare and so will Luke Cowan-Dickie.

With England flying at the Scottish line, Scotland will look to play into those spaces, but they need to be able to resource their breakdowns quickly. What England have shown is that when teams get in behind them, they've been very good at getting into those first and second breakdowns, slowing everything up, giving themselves enough time to get back into their defensive structure.

It's probably going to be the most pivotal area in terms of Scotland's attack. They have to get that breakdown right, because they've not done it for the first two games.

The injuries make it difficult for Scotland, but I think they're a better side. Looking at both teams, Scotland are much more settled and comfortable with their structure, but England are improving quickly and have momentum from round two.

