Fraser Brown: Glasgow Warriors-Edinburgh is landmark occasion for women's rugby and I'm proud to be part of it

Saturday will be a landmark occasion for women’s rugby in Scotland as Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors meet at Hive Stadium.

The creation of two new semi-professional women’s teams and their alignment to the existing clubs is a hugely exciting development and I feel privileged to be involved. My role’s pretty simple – I look after the Glasgow defence which is something the girls in the team have been pretty honest about, saying that it hasn't been a big coaching focus at some of their clubs. For the last couple of years I have been working with Glasgow and Scottish rugby planning for my post playing career and my involvement with the women’s team is hopefully a good opportunity to improve the girls in the group as well as giving me the chance to develop as a coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two Scottish teams will take part in the Celtic Challenge along with Irish and Welsh sides, who have gone down a different route by creating new teams. Now, I can only speak on behalf of Glasgow but I think it’s brilliant that Scottish Rugby has used this as an opportunity to immerse our two women’s teams in the professional set-ups that are already there.

Fraser Brown, far left, is part of the Glasgow Warriors women's coaching set up alongside Chris Laidlaw, Lindsey Smith and Stuart Lewis.

To reiterate, it’s not a women’s team in Glasgow, it’s the Glasgow Warriors women’s team. It’s the same kit, same branding, all the backroom staff are the same. Both teams are aligned in how we want to play as well as the values and culture that we share as a squad. There are current players from the men’s team on the coaching staff, we’ve got other Glasgow Warriors staff on the coaching team, we share the same media team and take part in joint team meetings. It’s been done really well and it’s an exciting opportunity and expands Glasgow as a club rather than creating a separate team in the city.

It’s the first ever Glasgow Warriors women’s team and the energy in the room on the first night we got together was incredible. All the women involved are genuinely excited to be there, to be part of something new and create some history for the club. They are all eager to learn, they take on information very quickly and they’re very keen to go out and represent the club.

A lot of the players we are working with are around the 18-23 age group. Some have played rugby for a long time and some are relatively new to the sport and so there is a variety in knowledge across the group but our job as coaches is to introduce them to a higher level of rugby than they are used to at their clubs and improve them as players. There is an added pressure that comes with a higher level of performance as well as a greater expectation around analysis, recovery, preparation to perform. The best will thrive and move on to even higher levels within the game.

The aim, obviously, is to win. That’s the same in any sport, whether it’s professional or semi-professional. But that can’t be the be all and end all. The goal is to develop 30 rugby players and make them a team and also much better players.