Franco Smith's Wembley 'privilege' and why Hampden can be the same for Glasgow Warriors

Coach calls on fans to prove Scotstoun is not big enough in its current form

Franco Smith counts playing at Wembley as one of the most memorable moments of a playing career that saw him capped nine times by South Africa and the Glasgow Warriors coach is a firm believer that good players can be lifted by their surroundings.

It’s why he is hoping the Warriors supporters buy into the club’s decision to move their 1872 Cup clash with Edinburgh from Scotstoun to Hampden.

Smith has urged the fans to “vote with their feet” and, if they turn up in numbers on December 22, he is confident there will be short and long-term benefits. The immediate impact will be on the team’s performance in the first leg of the traditional double-header. Looking at the bigger picture, Smith feels that a large crowd at Hampden will prove his theory correct that Scotstoun is too small for the Warriors in its current form.

Franco Smith played for South Africa against Wales at Wembley in 1998. He scored 13 points as South Africa won 28-20. | Getty Images

“I come from a country where there are big stadiums and we fill them often,” said Smith. “I know what the effect is on the players when you play in front of 50,000 or 60,000 people. We experienced that a bit last year in the [URC] final [in front of 50,388 at Loftus Versfeld].

“It will raise your standard and the levels are much higher. The players are all looking forward to playing at such a historic place. Just hearing the boys down in the changing rooms today, they're all excited about it.

“I had the privilege to play at Wembley years ago against Wales when they were rebuilding the Millennium Stadium, in a football environment. It is different but it is special. I am proud to say I have played at Wembley. Not many rugby players can say that, and it is the same for them. I am sure they will appreciate going out onto a pitch that carries so much history.”

Smith proved to be something of a Wembley wizard, kicking 13 points as South Africa beat Wales 28-20 in 1998. The Welsh fans embraced their short stay at English football’s spiritual home and Smith hopes Glasgow supporters will be similarly enthused about watching their team at Hampden.

“The Warrior Nation must come and vote with their feet so we can see how much improvement Scotstoun needs and if it’s worthwhile investing in more seating and better seating,” said the coach.

“If they come and fill Hampden it will be fantastic. I sincerely believe Scotstoun is not big enough for the amount of support we have currently and that if they come down to this game at Hampden that will show to us that we’re right, and that we are influencing the city and that there is the necessity for more seating at Scotstoun.”

Smith deserves a bigger stage for what he has achieved with the Warriors. Last season’s URC champions lie second in the current standings ahead of Friday’s match against Zebre at Scotstoun. They suffered a blip on the opening night when they lost by a point in Ulster but have since beaten Benetton and Cardiff and are leading the way in the league for most points scored, most tries, most defenders beaten, most metres made and most tackles.

Smith continues to rotate his team and has made seven changes for Zebre. The most eye-catching omission is Sione Tuipulotu who has been rested ahead of Glasgow’s forthcoming tour of South Africa and Scotland’s autumn Test series. The centre has been outstanding in recent weeks and his place goes to Stafford McDowall who has recovered from a calf injury and also takes over the captaincy.

Glasgow Warriors coach Franco Smith hopes that playing the 1872 Cup at Hampden will inspire his players. | SNS Group

The in-form Tom Jordan drops to the bench as Adam Hastings returns at 10 and is partnered by George Horne, with both half-backs having recovered from concussions. Horne’s inclusion sees Jamie Dobie move to the wing, with Kyle Rowe switching from wing to full-back in place of the rested Josh McKay.

In the pack, props Jamie Bhatti and Zander Fagerson come in for Rory Sutherland and Sam Talakai, and Gregor Brown moves from the back row to the second row, replacing Richie Gray, with Euan Ferrie taking over on the blindside flank.

Gray’s absence suggests he may have played his last game at Scotstoun. A huge figure for the club across two spells, he will leave Glasgow at the end of November and is expected to continue his career in Japan.

