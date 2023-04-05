Franco Smith says Emirates Lions are favourites to beat Glasgow Warriors

The Lions defeated Glasgow 35-24 in a rearranged URC match in Johannesburg on February 25. The game was played on the same weekend Scotland played France in the Six Nations so Smith’s side travelled to South Africa without their frontline international players. The clubs will meet again on Saturday night at Scotstoun where home advantage is sure to be a significant factor given the travel involved and the fact that Glasgow have not lost on their own patch this season. Nevertheless, Smith intends to used the league defeat as motivation this week. “Did they beat us or did we lose?” asked the Glasgow coach. “We lost that one, I think. But that will be of benefit this week. We are facing a team that got the better of us last time out, so they are definitely the favourites. By a long shot.”