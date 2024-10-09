Franco Smith reveals the football managers who inspire him as he prepares for Hampden bow

Glasgow Warriors coach embraces 1872 Cup switch

Franco Smith had never been to Hampden before yesterday but that doesn’t mean to say the Glasgow Warriors coach is not a follower of football.

The South African, who was at the stadium for the announcement that his team would be playing there against Edinburgh in the first leg of their 1872 Cup, sometimes gives the impression rugby is all consuming. But he is not so focused on his own sport that he can’t appreciate the managers and coaches who excel in others and it was fascinating to hear which football orchestrators strike a chord with him.

Jurgen Klopp, like Smith, a devout Christian, has impressed the Warriors coach, as have Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho, and Smith tries to borrow bits and pieces from all three.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith at Hampden Park which will host the first leg of this year's annual 1872 Cup clash against Edinburgh. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“I follow football,” he said. “But I'm not so much of a dedicated fan. If I miss a game or two, I'm not that distressed. I don't argue with the taxi driver when he tells me I must support another club! I watch enough football. I like the management side of it. I like when people do it differently. I always try and learn from that.

“Jürgen Klopp is the same type of faith that I believe in and manages players the same way. And I've tried to learn a lot from the traditions of Alex Ferguson. I've understood that we think a lot the same about things. Jose Mourinho, too, I've followed him quite a bit because of his success. He's proven it with various cultures and different countries, which I pride myself in also. From everyone I've taken a little bit.”

Smith’s coaching journey has taken him from his homeland to Italy and Scotland, two countries where football dominates. His success with the Warriors last season, winning the United Rugby Championship in a manner that defied the odds, didn’t perhaps get the acclaim it deserved from the wider sporting public but Smith thinks he is making inroads in the city, so much so that they might be outgrowing their home at Scotstoun in its present state.

“I think rugby in this city can make a huge impact and a huge difference,” he said. “The amount of people that stop me in the street now that show an interest. I know that Celtic and Rangers traditionally dominate everything but it would be good if the Glasgow Warriors could be acknowledged amongst the rest of the city and the public as well.”

Franco Smith is an admirer of Jose Mourinho, left, and Jurgen Klopp. (Photos by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Playing at Hampden will help. The match against Edinburgh is the first part of the traditional festive double-header but it breaks new ground in terms of the venue. The Warriors have never played at Hampden before but are prepared to leave Scotstoun to host Edinburgh on Sunday, December 22 in the hope of giving more of their supporters a chance to see the showpiece fixture and also attract new fans. Edinburgh had a record 37,904 attendance at Murrayfield last season for their home leg and Smith is confident people will buy into the Hampden idea.

“I think a lot of fans travel over the Christmas period. They get friends to come and visit and they couldn't always bring them to Scotstoun. Now there's an opportunity to bring their friends and families along.

“I definitely feel more Edinburgh supporters will drive through as well to come and support their team and they will all contribute to a very good atmosphere. We play in front of so many big crowds away from home. To have one here in Glasgow will obviously be another great opportunity to stimulate our boys.”

Glasgow haven’t lost a regular season URC game at Scotstoun for three years but Smith is happy to move away from their 7,300-capacity home on this occasion.

“We obviously see the bigger picture,” he said. “Yes, Scotstoun is important for us but if we fill this [Hampden] up, or get as many people as possible in here, that stimulation for our boys will be even better. We all buy in. This is in Glasgow, this is part of our city that we represent. Hopefully, by doing this, we will see even more of our fans out there.”

Smith intends to return to Hampden to take in a football match before December 22 but his first impressions were favourable.

“It looks fantastic. The ball will definitely roll well here. It's absolutely splendid and in marvellous condition. We're looking forward to coming here. It's the first time for me. But we will definitely come and watch a couple of games now from a football perspective to make sure we understand the atmosphere and how things will work here.”

Last season’s success has encouraged Smith to think that Scotstoun in its current form may not be big enough to cope with the demand to see Glasgow. He has no desire to leave the ground but would like to see it extended and is hopeful that bringing the Commonwealth Games to the city might lead to more investment in the stadium which is earmarked to host the athletics in 2026.

“I think Scotstoun is still important,” said Smith. “But I do think that some investment can lead to developing the stands and making the facility even better. It's a fantastic place, we're very happy there and we really enjoy it. I personally enjoy working there every day. But if the demand is that big and people show that with their feet, it will be so much easier for us to then say, there is interest and we should increase the amount of seating in Scotstoun.”