Franco Smith relishes Champions Cup challenge on landmark occasion for Glasgow Warriors forward

Smith and his Glasgow Warriors side had to slum it in the Challenge Cup last season, the first time since 2006-07 that the club had not qualified for the top tournament. They made a decent fist of it, reaching the final in Dublin where they were overpowered by Toulon. It was a chastening experience but one the Glasgow coach is determined his side will learn from as he returns to a tournament he graced previously as Benetton boss. The first opportunity comes this evening when Northampton Saints visit Scotstoun.

“Last year was my first time in the Challenge Cup,” said Smith. “Previously, I had always been involved in the Champions Cup. I know the tension around it and the quality of the teams and coaching we’ll face. It pushes you to another level and challenges you as a coach. You need to be innovative as a coach. It’s great to test yourself and it’s a really exciting game for us to start the tournament.”

Northampton beat Saracens away in the Premiership last weekend, an eye-catching result which Smith knows will fill them with confidence. The Glasgow coach feels Northampton’s style is not dissimilar to Glasgow’s and he expects them to be adventurous at Scotstoun where one-time – and perhaps future - Scotland target Fin Smith will lead their attack from stand-off.

“They play from a little bit deeper, there is definitely an attacking feel to how they approach their games,” said the coach. “They will be proud to say that they are an attacking team. They have all these plays around the edges that make them a dangerous team with ball in hand and defensively they back it up. Any team that wants to play with ball in hand will make mistakes, and they must back it up with the proper defence. They have shown some very good defensive sets as well. They went to Saracens last week and beat them away from home. They will come here with a lot of confidence in their game.”

Smith has urged his team to bounce back from last week’s defeat by Munster in Cork and has made seven changes for the European tie. The headline news is that Huw Jones is back for the first time since October 28 after recovering from a foot injury and will make what is only his third appearance of the season for Glasgow. He replaces his Scotland team-mate Sione Tuipulotu at outside centre with the latter sitting this one out after playing five games in a row. It’s a similar scenario for wing Kyle Rowe who has started the last six for the Warriors and makes way for Sebastian Cancelliere. The other changes in the backline sees Tom Jordan return at stand-off in place of Duncan Weir, with Ross Thompson providing cover on the bench.

Smith has brought back some experienced operators in his pack, with props Jamie Bhatti and Zander Fagerson taking over from Nathan McBeth and Lucio Sordoni, and Richie Gray returning in the second row. Gray’s selection sees Scott Cummings move to blindside flanker and he is joined in the back row by Matt Fagerson who replaces Henco Venter at No 8. It’s a landmark occasion for the younger Fagerson brother who will make his 100th appearance for the Warriors, an achievement not lost on his coach.

“We’re very proud of Matt,” said Smith. “I’ve gotten to know him over the past year and he’s an exceptionally hard-working person. He sets his standards really high and is one of the guys who really drives our defence. He’s been a wonderful influence around the place for us. The consistency of his performances is the thing that really stands out for me. His commitment to the club is fantastic. He’s a very loyal person and deserves all the accolades that come his way.”

George Horne’s recovery from a hamstring issue is taking longer than expected which means Sean Kennedy retains his place at scrum-half as Glasgow begin a group phase which will see them go to France next week to play Bayonne and then resume in January against Exeter Chiefs away and Toulon at home.

Northampton have also made seven changes but there is no place in their team for Scotland back Rory Hutchinson who is recovering from injury.

Glasgow Warriors v Northampton Saints, Investec Champions Cup Pool 3, Scotstoun, Friday, 8pm. TV: live on TNT.

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Josh McKay; 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Stafford McDowall (capt), 11 Ollie Smith; 10 Tom Jordan, 9 Sean Kennedy; 1 Jamie Bhatti, 2 Johnny Matthews, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 5 Richie Gray, 6 Scott Cummings, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Lucio Sordoni, 19 Max Williamson, 20 Ally Miller, 21 Sione Vailanu, 22 Ben Afshar, 23 Ross Thompson.

Northampton Saints: 15 George Furbank (capt); 14 Ollie Sleightholme, 13 Tommy Freeman, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 George Hendy; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Alex Waller, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Paul Hill, 4 Tom Lockett, 5 Alex Moon, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Angus Scott-Youn, 8 Sam Graham.

Replacements: 16 Robbie Smith, 17 Tarek Haffar, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Temo Mayanavanua, 20 Tom Pearson, 21 Tom James, 22 Tom Litchfield, 23 Tom Seabrook.