Franco Smith refuses to blame officials for Glasgow Warriors' defeat at Exeter Chiefs

Franco Smith diplomatically chose not to blame the French match officials after his Glasgow side were denied what would have been a momentous Investec Champions Cup pool stage victory right at the death.

Henry Slade of Exeter Chiefs celebrates following his side's victory over Glasgow Warriors in the Investec Champions Cup match at Sandy Park. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Euan Ferrie’s try with the clock in the red looked to have sealed a first win for Warriors away to Exeter Chiefs in a decade only for the TMO and the referee to converge and rule that the blindside replacement had broken away from the scrum too early before intercepting Ross Vintcent’s intended kick for touch.

That meant it was Henry Slade’s 78th-minute conversion that proved to be the telling intervention in a game that Glasgow dominated for much of the first half before being pinned back by their hosts for much of the second.

It was that, rather than the Ferrie call, that most annoyed Smith afterwards as he picked over the bones of a frenetic contest at Sandy Park which the home team edged 19-17.

The South African said: “It would have been good to have won it that way but it was not to be. It’s always tough. Both teams had shoulders off in the scrum. But I’m not going to criticise that decision. We didn’t lose the game there. We shouldn’t have given away that last try and in the second half we weren’t on it as much as we had been in the first.

“It was more down to what Exeter did than what we did. I’m not going to take anything away from them. They’re at home, they worked hard and they played well. We let them get under our skin. So it wasn’t about what we did wrong, it was what they did well that made the difference.”

Glasgow will likely need to defeat Toulon at home on Friday evening if they are to join Exeter in the last 16 of the competition.

Smith added: “We’ll just look to kick on from what we did here. There was some excellent stuff. It was just a pity not to get a very important away win at a difficult place. We’ll just concentrate now on the Toulon game.”