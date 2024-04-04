Glasgow Warriors have been boosted by the return of Sione Tuipulotu for Friday’s Investec Champions Cup tie against Harlequins, but the good news has been tempered by an injury to George Turner which will rule out the Scotland hooker for six to eight weeks.

Tuipulotu has not played since limping out of Scotland’s Calcutta Cup win over England on February 24 with medial ligament damage to his knee and the original prognosis was a recovery period of eight to 12 weeks. But he has recovered quicker than expected and has been named in the starting line-up for the round of 16 match at Twickenham Stoop. “I’m very excited to have him back,” said Franco Smith, the Glasgow coach. “It was always going to be touch and go like I said last week. It does allow us to think a little bit differently in certain roles here, so it comes at the right time. So yes, good to have him.” Tuipulotu will partner Stafford McDowall in the centre, with Tom Jordan moving from 12 to stand-off and Duncan Weir dropping to the bench.

Turner, meanwhile, has been sidelined by a hairline fracture to his foot which happened while he was on Scotland duty. With Fraser Brown out for the long term, it leaves Glasgow short in the hooking department. Smith revealed that Turner actually played against Ireland with the injury in the final round of the Six Nations before it was diagnosed.

“He’s going to be out for a long time,” said the coach. “He came back from the Six Nations injured. He’s had a scan about 10 days ago and they found a little hair fracture there in his foot. He played the last game against Ireland with that foot already injured, so it’s going to take a while before we see him.

“Sometimes players think it’s just a bruise and it develops into something more, especially those small hairline and stress fractures. You cope and then when you have the scan it’s diagnosed and then obviously the picture changes. We obviously want him ready for the rest of the season as soon as possible. We’ve got Fraser Brown already not available in that role so it’s important to have him back fit as soon as possible.”

Asked how long he expects Turner to be out, Smith said: “Six to eight weeks and can be even longer. It is all on how he reacts to treatment that shortens or lengthens the time, which is the same with Huw Jones [who is out with a hand injury].”

Friday’s match against Quins comes too soon for Richie Gray who is recuperating from a bicep injury he picked up in Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Wales.

Aside from Tuipulotu, Smith has made four other personnel changes to the side which beat the Scarlets 45-3 in the URC last week, and all the returning players are Scotland internationals. Kyle Steyn, the club captain, returns after a rest week, with Sebastian Cancelliere dropping out with a minor knee issue. There are three changes to the pack: Johnny Matthews starts at hooker in place of Gregor Hiddleston, Matt Fagerson comes in at six for Ally Miller and Jack Dempsey is selected at No 8 ahead of Henco Venter. Hiddleston, Miller and Venter are all named as replacements.