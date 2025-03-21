Franco Smith makes 'own enemies' admission as Glasgow stage late rally to defeat Munster

Warriors' Nathan McBeth (R) score his side's fourth and decisive try to secure victory over Munster at Scotstoun. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Warriors secure victory in front of 2015 heroes

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith admitted his side had not been at their best as they staged a late rally to claim a bonus-point 28-25 victory over Munster and tighten their grip on second spot in the United Rugby Championship.

Although missing some key Scotland internationals like Huw Jones, Rory Darge and Zander Fagerson following their Six Nations exertions, Warriors welcomed back captain Kyle Steyn from injury for his first appearance in two months, while Tonga back-rower Sione Vailanu returned for his first outing in 15 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fortunately we got it done this time around, even if we made it hard for ourselves again," Smith told Premier Sports. "Munster is a quality outfit and we all know there is a bit more bite in this fixture every year.

“We were our own enemies for most of it but I'm really happy that we could win even if it wasn't our best performance."

Warriors' Nathan McBeth (R) score his side's fourth and decisive try to secure victory over Munster at Scotstoun. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Smith put the scrappy nature of the Glasgow performance down to the disruption caused by the Six Nations.

"We had 21 or 22 boys away with the national team for most of the time," he said. "They only came back in on Monday and had two sessions leading up to this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Next week the rest of the boys will come back and we'll face the same challenges. A lot of reasons, but it all comes down to getting the rustiness away and trying to put in a better performance next time."

Glasgow improved in the second half following the half-time introductions of Gregor Brown, Matt Fagerson and Duncan Weir off the bench as the hosts came from 11 points behind with 15 minutes remaining to win the match.

"I wouldn't put [the first half] down to urgency," Smith added. "People were just off it a little bit for the reasons we've said. It was always part of the plan to introduce these boys in the second part of the game, but obviously the half-time chat helps."

Glasgow were applauded on to the pitch by the Warriors’ 2015 Pro12 title-winning squad, who were in attendance to mark 10 years since their triumph, but the hosts were on the back foot early on as Munster started strongly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors’ early momentum looked in danger of being disrupted when they had lock Fineen Wycherley yellow carded for a needless act of cynical play at the breakdown.

The second-rower’s indiscipline did not prove costly, however, as his team still managed to fashion a seven-point lead during his time in the bin, with flanker John Hodnett darting in from the left to score following a crossfield kick from Tony Butler.

Munster went further ahead in the 23rd minute when Sean O’Brien came in off his wing and reached over for a brilliant close-range finish on the on the right. Butler was off target with the conversion attempt.

Warriors' George Horne (R) celebrates scoring his side's first try during the win over Munster. (Photo by Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Warriors got themselves up and running in the 28th minute when George Horne finished off after a brilliant interchange with Stafford McDowall to become his club’s joint-highest scorer alongside DTH van der Merwe on 58. Adam Hastings added the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butler added a penalty for Munster in the 33rd minute but the hosts closed the deficit to just one point at the interval as Steyn raced in from halfway and Hastings converted.

Another Butler penalty in the 56th minute gave the visitors some breathing space before they stretched their advantage to 11 points 10 minutes later when O’Brien surged in off the right for his second try of the night, with Rory Scannell kicking the conversion.