Franco Smith is adamant he has not selected a weakened team for Glasgow Warriors’ Challenge Cup opener against Bath but the coach has made 11 changes to his starting line-up.

Head coach Franco Smith hopes his new-look Glasgow team will bring energy. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Sebastian Cancelliere, Sione Tuipulotu, Tom Jordan, George Horne, Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Sintu Manjezi, Richie Gray, Sione Vailanu and Matt Fagerson have all dropped out from the side that beat Zebre last weekend. Gray is on the bench but of the rest, only Zander Fagerson is injured (hamstring). The others are being “managed”, says Smith, as he tries to build up the squad’s fitness, durability and depth.

Given that he is already without key personnel such as Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Allan Dell, Jack Dempsey, Cole Forbes, Thomas Gordon, Sam Johnson, Oli Kebble and Ross Thompson who are all crocked, Smith’s selection for the game at the Rec is certainly bold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bath have picked a strong side and there is a bit of a sink-or-swim feel to this one for Glasgow. They suffered horribly in Europe last season, collapsing in the second half against Exeter to lose 52-17 at Sandy Park. Smith was brought in to stiffen up the Warriors and he knows he needs to build his squad’s fitness and hard edge before he can have them playing with the flair their supporters expect. He baulked at the suggestion that the side to face Bath was understrength.

“No, absolutely not, and I want to make that clear. It’s not a weaker team. We are obviously trying to make this squad the best that we can. Some of the players are fresh, eager to show [what they can do].

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went for enthusiasm, creativity on the road now. I think these guys are going to bring some special energy, some bundled-up energy.”

There are two debutants in the starting XV and potentially another on the bench. The back row looks particularly callow, with Jack Mann making his bow at No 8 after impressing for Heriot’s in Super6. There is also a debut for Cameron Neild, the flanker signed last month from Worcester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Gray on the bench, Lewis Bean and JP du Preez start together for the first time in the second row. The front row of Jamie Bhatti, George Turner and Simon Berghan is experienced, even if sub hooker Angus Fraser is untested at this level.

It’s all change at half-back, with Jamie Dobie and Domingo Miotti replacing Horne and Jordan, and there is a first sighting of Huw Jones since his return from Harlequins. Rufus McLean replaces Cancelliere on the wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the Glasgow supporters and Glasgow people got too used to just one group of players playing,” added Smith. “That’s not what it’s about. Everyone in the squad must compete for us to become a great club. To become a great team you must have a very good squad.”

Bath v Glasgow Warriors: Challenge Cup, the Rec, Saturday, 1pm. TV: live on Viaplay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bath: 15. Tom de Glanville; 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Cameron Redpath, 11. Matt Gallagher; 10. Piers Francis, 9. Ben Spencer (c); 1. Valery Morozov, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. D'Arcy Rae, 4. Dave Attwood, 5. Fergus Lee-Warner, 6. Ted Hill, 7. Wesley White, 8. Josh Bayliss.

Replacements: 16. Niall Annett, 17. Arthur Cordwell, 18. Johannes Jonker, 19. Will Spencer, 20. Tom Ellis, 21. Louis Schreuder, 22. Orlando Bailey, 23. Richard DeCarpentier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Warriors: 15. Oliver Smith; 14. Kyle Steyn (c), 13. Huw Jones, 12. Stafford McDowell, 11. Rufus McLean; 10. Domingo Miotti, 9. Jamie Dobie; 1. Jamie Bhatti, 2. George Turner, 3. Simon Berghan, 4. Lewis Bean, 5. JP du Preez, 6. Ryan Wilson, 7. Cameron Neild, 8. Jack Mann.

Replacements: 16. Angus Fraser, 17. Nathan McBeth, 18. Lucio Sordoni, 19. Richie Gray, 20. Euan Ferrie, 21. Sean Kennedy, 22. Duncan Weir, 23. Walter Fifita.

Advertisement Hide Ad