Charles Ollivon of France lifts the Auld Alliance Trophy following the team's victory during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Scotland and France at BT Murrayfield Stadium on February 10, 2024. | Getty Images

It’s the final weekend of the Six Nations and Scotland have a tricky fixture.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Saturday (February 15) will see Scotland play their last game of this year's Six Nations Championship - against France in Paris.

They'll be hoping to end their campaign on a high after a mixed tournament where they have won two games against Italy and Wales, been thrashed by Ireland, and narrowly lost to England after missing a late conversion which would have given them a famous victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are all the facts and figures relating to the fixture you need to know.

When are Scotland playing France in the Six Nations?

Scotland v France takes place on Saturday, March 15, with the match kicking off at 8pm.

It's being played at Stade de France, in Paris.

Can I watch the game on television?

The match will be broadcast live on STV, with coverage starting at around 8pm.

Who is the referee?

England’s Matthew Carley will be in charge, assisted by Karl Dickson (England), Eoghan Cross (Ireland), and TMO Marius van der Westhuizen South Africa’s on TMO duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who has won the most games in the fixture?

Scotland have played France have played each other 102 times since 1910. France are ahead, winning 60 matches, compared to Scotland's 40 matches. Three matches have been drawn. In that time France have scored a total of 1,602 points, compared to Scotland's 1,356.

When did Scotland last beat France in Paris?

Scotland last beat France 25–21 at Murrayfield in 2023 during a warm up game for the 2023 World Cup. The last time Scotland beat France in the Six Nations in Paris was a 23–27 win at the Stade de France in 2021.

What trophy does the winning team get?

Since 2018 the winner of the match has been presented with the Auld Alliance Trophy.

What's been the biggest winning margin and points scored?

France's largest points total was 51 on October 25, 2003, while Scotland's largest score was 36 on April 10, 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

France's largest winning margin was 42 on October 25, 2003, while Scotland won by 28 points on January 20, 1912.

Which team has the longest winning streak?

France won ten successive games between 2007 and 2016, while Scotland managed a five match winning streak between 1925 and 1930.