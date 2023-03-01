France prop Mohamed Haouas has been banned for four matches following his red card during the 31-21 win over Scotland in Paris on Sunday.

Haouas was sent off by referee Nika Amashukeli during the first half of the Guinness Six Nations clash at the Stade de France after lunging into a head-first tackle that effectively resulted in him headbutting Scotland scrum-half Ben White.

It meant numbers were evened up as Scotland had already been reduced to 14 men following an earlier red card shown to Grant Gilchrist, who is awaiting news on his own suspension fate after a reckless tackle on Anthony Jelonch saw his shoulder make contact with the head of the French flanker.

The Haouas incident was reviewed by an independant judicial committee who deemed the tackle to be “dangerous” and worthy of a six-match ban. However, the sanction was reduced to four matches due to the player expressing remorse and admitting the offence warranted a red card prior to the hearing, as well as a lack of intent and premidatation.

France's tight head prop Mohamed Haouas (C) walks off the pitch after being issued with a red card by Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli during the Six Nations match against Scotland at the Stade de France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

It means Haouas will miss France’s remaining Six Nations matches against England at Twickenham on March 11 and away to Wales on March 18. He will also sit out his club side Montpellier’s fixtures at Perpignan in the Top 14 and Exeter in the Champions Cup.

However, he could be freed to face Exeter if he takes part in the Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of his ban.