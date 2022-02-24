Scotland v France Six Nations: Fabien Galthie names team for Murrayfield - and there is one new face

France centre Jonathan Danty (left) has been picked to start against Scotland at Murrayfield. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Head coach Fabien Galthie has made just one personnel change to the side which defeated Ireland in Paris 12 days ago.

Stade Francais’ Jonathan Danty comes in at inside centre which means Yoram Moefana – who played at 12 against the Irish – moves out to the left wing. The injured Gabin Villiere drops out of the side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The replacements are unchanged.

France come to Edinburgh as the form team in the competition having won their opening two games, against Italy and Ireland, but this is their first away match this year.

The French have a poor record in recent seasons in the Six Nations at BT Murrayfield, losing in 2016, 2018 and 2020

France: (v Scotland, Guinness Six Nations, BT Murrayfield, Saturday, 2.15pm)

Jaminet; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Moefana; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt.