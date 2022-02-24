Scotland v France Six Nations: Fabien Galthie names team for Murrayfield - and there is one new face

France have named their team for the Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland in Edinburgh.

By Graham Bean
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 11:42 am
France centre Jonathan Danty (left) has been picked to start against Scotland at Murrayfield. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Head coach Fabien Galthie has made just one personnel change to the side which defeated Ireland in Paris 12 days ago.

Stade Francais’ Jonathan Danty comes in at inside centre which means Yoram Moefana – who played at 12 against the Irish – moves out to the left wing. The injured Gabin Villiere drops out of the side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The replacements are unchanged.

France come to Edinburgh as the form team in the competition having won their opening two games, against Italy and Ireland, but this is their first away match this year.

The French have a poor record in recent seasons in the Six Nations at BT Murrayfield, losing in 2016, 2018 and 2020

France: (v Scotland, Guinness Six Nations, BT Murrayfield, Saturday, 2.15pm)

Jaminet; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Moefana; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Flament, Cretin, Lucu, Ramos.

FranceMurrayfieldSix NationsScotlandEdinburgh
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.