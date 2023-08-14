All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

France fly-half Romain Ntamack set to miss Rugby World Cup due to injury in Scotland match

The Rugby World Cup looks set to lose one of its star attractions with the news that Romain Ntamack is going to be ruled out of the tournament.
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST
 Comment
France's fly-half Romain Ntamack has suffered a knee injury, and will almost certainly not play in the forthcoming World Cup. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)France's fly-half Romain Ntamack has suffered a knee injury, and will almost certainly not play in the forthcoming World Cup. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
France's fly-half Romain Ntamack has suffered a knee injury, and will almost certainly not play in the forthcoming World Cup. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The France stand-off suffered a serious knee injury during the second half of his side’s narrow win over Scotland in Saint-Etienne on Friday night. According to L’Equipe, Ntamack went for scans on Sunday, and the results revealed a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Ntamack, 24, has formed a formidable half-back partnership for club and country with France captain Antoine Dupont but it now looks certain that the Toulouse fly-half will play no part in the World Cup which kicks off in France next month. Matthieu Jalibert, the Bordeaux No 10, is likely to step up as Ntamack’s replacement. Antoine Hastoy, the La Rochelle stand-off, is also in the French World Cup training squad.

The hosts will open the tournament against the All Blacks at the Stade de France on September 8.

Related topics:ScotlandAll Blacks
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.