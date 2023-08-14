The France stand-off suffered a serious knee injury during the second half of his side’s narrow win over Scotland in Saint-Etienne on Friday night . According to L’Equipe, Ntamack went for scans on Sunday, and the results revealed a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Ntamack, 24, has formed a formidable half-back partnership for club and country with France captain Antoine Dupont but it now looks certain that the Toulouse fly-half will play no part in the World Cup which kicks off in France next month. Matthieu Jalibert, the Bordeaux No 10, is likely to step up as Ntamack’s replacement. Antoine Hastoy, the La Rochelle stand-off, is also in the French World Cup training squad.