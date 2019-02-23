France 27 - 10 Scotland: How the players rated

How the players rated in Scotland’s Six Nations defeat in Paris.

Blair Kinghorn: Deputising for Stuart Hogg but looked nervous early on. Settled into the game before making a decent break late on. 6/10

Tommy Seymour: Hurt his arm midway through the second half and struggled to get involved afterwards. 5

Nick Grigg: Put in a power of work but it was a thankless task as the French attacked in waves. 5

Sean Maitland: Had one break through a hole in the French three-quarters, only to be hauled down by Fickou just short. 6

Sam Johnson: Struggled to get a grip on Mathieu Bastareaud as he found himself overrun time and again. Replaced just after half-time. 5

Pete Horne: Nightmare 44 minutes as he stood in at 10 for the injured Finn Russell. Gifted away one try and was only saved from handing France a second by the TMO. Better after being shifted to inside centre where he teed up Ali Price’s late score. 4

Greig Laidlaw: Overtook Gavin Hastings to become Scotland’s second highest points scorer but wasted an early chance that might have given Scotland some much needed confidence. 5

Allan Dell: The Edinburgh prop won a good turnover in the opening minutes but did not have the best afternoon at scrum time. 5

Stuart McInally: Threw a couple of wayward line-out throws allowing France to take control. Put in a shift in the loose. 5

Simon Berghan: Carried well on occasion but also found himself overpowered at the scrum as Jefferson Poirot claimed the upper hand. 5

Grant Gilchrist: Has to take his share of the blame for the Scots’ misfiring line-out but cannot be faulted for his work-rate. 6

Jonny Gray: Made 14 tackles but that is not particularly high by his usual standards. Looked tired as he went off midway through the second half. 6

Jamie Ritchie: Another hard-working shift in adversity from Scotland’s most improved player. 6

Magnus Bradbury: A decent display from the Edinburgh back-rower on his return to the national team. 6

Josh Strauss: Tried hard to get Scotland going in the early stages but his stamina issues reappeared early on as he ran out of steam. 6

Replacements: The introduction of Adam Hastings just after France had scored their second try within seconds of half-time finally allowed Scotland to gain some traction but even then Les Bleus refused to budge until Price crossed over late on when the game was already up. 6