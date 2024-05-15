Four-times capped Scotland scrum-half Scott Steele calls time on his career

Scott Steele, centre, celebrates with Hamish Watson after Scotland's historic Six Nations win over England at Twickenham in 2021. (Photo: David Davies/PA)

Edinburgh No 9 was dogged by hip injuries

Scott Steele has announced his retirement from rugby after a long battle with injury.

The scrum-half, who was capped four times by Scotland, joined Edinburgh from Harlequins last summer but his time in the Scottish capital was blighted by persistent hip problems and he was unable to play a competitive match for the club.

Steele, who also played with distinction for Leicester Tigers and London Irish, has now decided to call time on his career at the age of 30.

“After three years battling with injuries and while currently recovering from my third hip operation, I’ve decided to retire from professional rugby at the end of the season,” he said.

“My career has way exceeded any expectations I had when it all started at my local rugby club Dumfries Saints. To go on and represent such prestigious clubs as Leicester Tigers, London Irish and Leicester Tigers and London Irish and to get capped for Scotland four times is something I’m extremely proud of.”