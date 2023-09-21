Damien Hoyland, who has been capped five times, is assisting with Scotland training in France. He is on the lookout for a new club following his release by Edinburgh. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Matt Currie, Alex Samuel, Gregor Brown and Damien Hoyland have linked up with the squad in France in what has been described as “a wonderful opportunity for them”. Their brief is to help with training drills and none of the quartet will be considered for the tournament itself. World Rugby regulations allow extra players to train as long as they haven’t been involved with the original training squad and wouldn’t be called up to the World Cup squad if there were injuries.

Edinburgh centre Currie, 22, and Glasgow Warriors forwards Samuel, 22, and Brown 20, have all represented Scotland at under-20 level while Hoyland, 29, has been capped five times at Test level and is on the lookout for a new club after nine seasons at Edinburgh.

