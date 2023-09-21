Four extra players link up with Scotland squad in France - and it’s ‘a wonderful opportunity’ says coach
Matt Currie, Alex Samuel, Gregor Brown and Damien Hoyland have linked up with the squad in France in what has been described as “a wonderful opportunity for them”. Their brief is to help with training drills and none of the quartet will be considered for the tournament itself. World Rugby regulations allow extra players to train as long as they haven’t been involved with the original training squad and wouldn’t be called up to the World Cup squad if there were injuries.
Edinburgh centre Currie, 22, and Glasgow Warriors forwards Samuel, 22, and Brown 20, have all represented Scotland at under-20 level while Hoyland, 29, has been capped five times at Test level and is on the lookout for a new club after nine seasons at Edinburgh.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for them to come over and extend their experience,” said Brad Mooar, the Scotland assistant attack coach. “This a personal development opportunity for those three young fellas. They have been outstanding, and they are preparing for the club season so it is great for them to get involved and see what the standard is like at this level. For Damian, he doesn’t have a club and this is a great opportunity for him to stay current and stay fit, and putting his skill-sets under pressure. And if there is a club out there looking for a winger, that’s a pretty good winger sitting there on the market ready to go.”
