FOSROC Super6 returns with general managers and TWO competitions in 2022

A springtime ‘Sprint Series’ will begin in April and be followed by the FOSROC Super6 Championship in the second half of the year, either side of a special East versus West exhibition where Southern Knights, Heriot’s Rugby and Watsonians will combine to face the selection from Ayrshire Bulls, Stirling County and Boroughmuir Bears.

The six sides will have already met once through the year’s first competition – with a league split and play-offs before the Championship proper begins in late summer and Ayrshire Bulls can defend their inaugural title via the usual league, semi-final and Grand Final structure.

It should ensure teams play between 17 and 20 games throughout 2022, avoiding Covid-related disruptions for the first time since the competition was proposed.

Bobby Beattie of Ayrshire Bulls celebrates at full time during a FOSROC Super6 Final between Ayrshire Bulls and Southern Knights at the DAM Health Stadium, on October 17, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Scottish Rugby will provide financial support to the six teams for a full-time General Manager to lead on their respective Super6 team’s off-field operations with funding allocated from existing High-Performance budgets.

Director of Performance Rugby at the SRU Jim Mallinder said: “The FOSROC Super6 made huge developments on the field last year. To now have two windows in which to play Super6 rugby, the spring and late summer, is hugely beneficial in helping players develop and prepare better for a professional rugby environment.

“For Super6 players to have the opportunity to play between 17 and 20 competitive games full of intensity and physicality is what was always planned. The aims and objectives of Super6 [to bridge the gap between the amateur and professional game] has not changed since its inception.”