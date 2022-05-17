Former Scotland Under-18 captain named in England squad alongside Henry Arundell

Fraser Dingwall has been in fine form for Northampton Saints. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Eddie Jones has also included Fraser Dingwall in his 36-strong group.

The Northampton Saints centre captained Scotland at Under-16 and Under-18 level before making the switch to England at the Under-20 age group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dingwall, 23, was born in Cambridge but his father, Gordon, is Scottish.

He is uncapped at senior level but has been included in Jones’ squad alongside Arundell, the London Irish teenage sensation who is eligible for Scotland, England and Wales.

The 19-year-old full-back scored a stunning try for England against Scotland in the Under-20 Six Nations in Edinburgh in February, running the length of the pitch at the DAM Health Stadium. He followed it up with an equally special effort in London Irish’s Challenge Cup clash with Toulon to become the most talked about prospect in the game.

Jones has seen players he’s picked previously for squads being lured away by Scotland before they’ve been capped and will be mindful of a repeat. Cam Redpath, Ben White and Andy Christie were all persuaded to head north by Gregor Townsend.

England are due to play the Barbarians next month before touring Australia in July and can ‘capture’ players in the tour Tests.

Fraser Dingwall in actions for Scotland U18 against England in 2016.

England 36-man training squad for three-day camp in London:

Forwards: A Barbeary (Wasps), J Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), O Chessum (Leicester Tigers), T Curry (Sale Sharks), N Dolly (Leicester Tigers), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), C Ewels (Bath Rugby), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J Heyes (Leicester Tigers), M Itoje (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), G McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons), T Pearson (London Irish), B Rodd (Sale Sharks), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), S Underhill (Bath Rugby), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Willis (Wasps).

Backs: H Arundell (London Irish), O Bailey (Bath Rugby), J Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), F Dingwall (Northampton Saints), O Farrell (Saracens), T Freeman (Northampton Saints), G Furbank (Northampton Saints), W Joseph (London Irish), L Lynagh (Harlequins), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints), H Randall (Bristol Bears), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), A Watson (Bath Rugby).