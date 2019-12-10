Former Scotland prop Darryl Marfo has left Edinburgh

Edinburgh have announced the departure of prop forward Darryl Marfo.

He has dropped out the picture at the capital side and been released so he can find a new club.

Marfo, 29, was capped three times by Scotland during the 2017 autumn Test series.

He made his debut in the 44-38 win over Samoa, then a week later started at loosehead in the thrilling clash with New Zealand at Murrayfield which saw the Scots edged out 22-17.

He kept his place in the side for the final match of the series against Australia and helped Scotland to a memorable 53-24 win. It was a record winning margin for the Scots against the Wallabies and the highest ever points tally for the winning side in the fixture.

London-born Marfo, who joined Edinburgh from Bath in summer 2017, qualified for Scotland through his mother.

Edinburgh said in a statement: "Edinburgh Rugby can confirm that Darryl Marfo has now left the club with immediate effect.

"The move comes following a period in which Marfo, 29, has seen limited playing time and today’s decision is aimed at allowing the prop to find a new club."

Marfo made just 11 appearances for the capital side.

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill, said: “We thank Darryl for his hard work during his time at the club and we wish him all the best moving forward.”