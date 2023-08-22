Former Scotland captain Henry Pyrgos has confirmed he is retiring from playing professional rugby, saying he is “grateful and proud” for 13 years spent at the top level.

Henry Pyrgos, pictured in action for Edinburgh last season, has retired from playing rugby. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Last month via The Scotsman we told you that Pyrgos, the scrum-half who left Edinburgh Rugby at the end of last season, had become an assistant senior coach of the Boroughmuir club first XV.

And now the 34-year-old who earned 29 international caps between 2012 and 2019 and represented Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh with distinction, has said it is “time to hang up the boots”.

“Growing up all I wanted to do was play sport, so reflecting on my career over the last few months I feel incredibly grateful and proud to have been able to live out my dream for the last 13 years,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

"I always knew this day would eventually arrive, as it does for everyone and throughout my rugby career I prepared off the field for my eventual transition into something new. However, coming to terms with playing my last game away at Ulster in April - and the end of chasing that dream - has been an emotional process to go through.

“Over the years I worked hard to embrace my own journey, through the many ups, downs and 180s that come with a life in professional sport. That journey has given me so much. I will take so many special memories, experiences and friendships with me.

"A huge thank you to my team mates, coaches and support staff. It never felt like work - most of the time!