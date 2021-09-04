Former Scotland cap scores on Marr debut as trio post opening-day victories in Tennent's Premiership

Gordon Reid came off the bench to score on his Marr debut.

At Stoneyhill, Musselburgh secured a bonus point win over visitors GHA.

James Ferguson scored the first try of the season for the East Lothian men and, with it being converted by skipper Danny Owenson, it was 7-6 to them early on.

GHA got a try of their own, but further scores for Musselburgh from Rory Hindhaugh and William Fleming had the hosts 19-13 to the good.

Fleming added his second try to give Musselburgh their four try bonus point before the interval, leading 26-13 after 40 minutes.

The second half was less frenetic, but Musselburgh did manage to put the icing on the cake of a cracking first competitive outing in 18 months when Gregor Tait scored a converted effort to finish things off at 33-13.

At Fullarton Park, Marr were also winning with a bonus point, the Troon men defeating Glasgow Hawks 33-7.

A Jack Scott try, converted by Colin Sturgeon, put the home side 7-0 up after 15 minutes.

Hawks levelled things up through a try by Lewis Mcnamara, converted by Liam Brims, before William Farquhar went over from close range for a converted effort to make it 14-7 to Marr, who topped the table when the 2019/20 campaign was halted 18 months ago by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mackenzie Pearce then scored Marr’s third converted try just before the break to give them some daylight at 21-7 to the good.

Former Scotland cap Gordon Reid came off the bench to bag a try on his Marr debut and with Iosefo Turaga also crossing in the second half they came out on top 33-7.

Hawick’s new-look side put in a battling showing to defeat Currie Chieftains 25-20 at Mansfield Park and give 26-year-old head coach Matty Douglas a win in his first competitive game in charge.

Shaun Fairbairn, Ronan McKean and Jae Linton were the try scorers for the Greens with Kirk Ford kicking eight points and Bailey Donaldson one conversion.