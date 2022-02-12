They completed the journey from Murrayfield to Cardiff in just 50 hours, and made it in time to deliver the match ball before kick-off at the Scotland vs Wales match.

Several other rugby players joined the challenge, including Martin Johnson, Alix Popham, Dean Ryan, Carl Hogg, Mike Teague, Colin Charvis and Iwan Tukalo.The group are aiming to raise £250,000 for research into treatments for motor neurone disease (MND).

On arrival to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Mr Wainwright told the BBC: "The support we had on the way down was unbelievable”.

He sung Weir’s praises, and added: “He’s such an inspiration to us and to everyone”.

This is the third year that riders have completed the Doddie Cup 500. In 2020, those who took part got an average of three hours of sleep across the 48-hour-long ride, which saw them maintain speeds of 15mph to deliver the match ball on time.

In 2017, Weir announced that he had been diagnosed with MND. He later set up his foundation, named 'My Name'5 Doddie’, in order to raise funds for research into a cure for the degenerative condition.

Mark Beaumont and Rob Wainwright with other participants of the Doddie 500 challenge, before they set off on Thursday.

Weir was unable to make today’s Scotland vs Wales match as planned, as he recently tested positive for Covid.

During the match, players will contest for the Doddie Weir cup – which was named for the former Scotland international lock in 2018.

Donations can be made on the Doddie Cup 500 fundraising page.

The match ball, which was was attached to the back of a bike, made it to Cardiff safely.

