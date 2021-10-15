Former Glasgow Warrior Gordon Reid packing down for Marr as derbies take centre stage in Premiership

Gordon Reid.

The 34-year-old joined the Troon outfit in the summer from Super6 side Ayrshire Bulls and has helped them to the top of the table after six weeks of the Tennent’s Premiership campaign.

He have number five on his back today as they host sixth placed Musselburgh at Fullarton Park because the Marr pack has been re-jigged with a number of players missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musselburgh have been in good form at home, but will need to be at their very best to get a win on the road in this one despite Marr’s team changes.

Elsewhere, there are two big derbies taking place.

Third placed Hawick have key man Logan Gordon-Woolley back in the centre as they welcome seventh placed Jed-Forest to Mansfield Park in the Borders.

“There is nothing better than a Border derby to get Hawick and Jed-Forest supporters talking rugby,” Jed head coach Scott Tomlinson said.

“Training has gone well this week in the build-up to what will be a another highly competitive Premiership game.”

In Glasgow, eighth placed GHA welcome fifth placed Hawks to Braidholm.

Stand-off Liam Brims skippers Hawks with Stephen Leckey injured.

Second placed Currie Chieftains should have too much power for winless Aberdeen Grammar at Malleny Park while fourth placed Edinburgh Accies are travelling to Selkirk to take on the ninth placed side at Philiphaugh.