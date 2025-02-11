Former Celtic and SRU chief given revised role within European governing body

McKay to serve second term in a non-executive capacity

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic McKay is to continue as chairman of EPCR, European club rugby’s governing body, for a second term but in a non-executive capacity.

The former Celtic chief executive and Scottish Rugby Union chief operating officer has been “unanimously invited” to lead the organisation through to the end of June 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision gives Scotland a strong voice at the top of the club game. EPCR is responsible for running the Investec Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup, the two top European competitions which have been expanded under McKay’s watch to include South African franchises and the Georgian team, Black Lion.

Dominic McKay, left, will continue as chairman of the EPCR. | Getty Images

McKay undertook an executive chairman role during his first term at EPCR, a period in which he guided the organisation through the end of Covid, revamped the formats of the club competitions and secured wealth management brand Investec as title sponsor for the Champions Cup.

Following his appointment last month as CEO at the Scottish Events Campus, he will now undertake the EPCR role in a non-executive capacity. The Scottish Events Campus comprises Glasgow's live entertainment, conference and exhibition venues, the OVO Hydro, SEC Armadillo and SEC Centre.

McKay spent 13 years with the SRU before leaving to succeed Peter Lawwell as Celtic CEO in 2021. However, he stepped down for personal reasons after just two months and returned to rugby later that year, initially as interim chairman of the EPCR. His role became permanent and he will now embark on a second three-year term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dominic has spearheaded the growth at EPCR with the new team and we are in a very strong position as we move into his second term,” said independent non-executive director Arnaud Nourry on behalf of the board.

Meanwhile, Kevin Potts, CEO of the Irish Rugby Football Union, has been appointed to the board of EPCR, representing the Celtic unions, FIR and SARU.

Potts replaces Andrea Rinaldo as representative of the United Rugby Championship and will chair EPCR’s sporting and tournaments committee. Rinaldo steps down after six years serving on EPCR’s board. EPCR also confirmed that Mark McCafferty will continue as an independent director.