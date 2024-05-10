Foot-perfect Finn Russell helps Bath move closer to play-offs as Scotland star shines on return

Stand-off is deadly from the tee in Gallagher Premiership clash against Newcastle Falcons

Finn Russell helped Bath move a step closer to the Gallagher Premiership play-offs on his return from injury with a 28-17 win over rock-bottom Newcastle at Kingston Park.

The away side secured the attacking bonus point in a rampant first half – Thomas du Toit, Ben Spencer, Joe Cokanasiga and Matt Gallagher all scoring tries – with only Jamie Blamire’s double providing respite for their opponents. The returning Russell was imperious from the tee, nailing all four conversions to give his side a commanding 28-10 lead at half-time. Sam Stuart’s try after the interval was reward for a spirited display from the home side, who stopped Bath from notching any points to add to their first-half haul – but there was no comeback for the crowd to savour, with Bath moving second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...