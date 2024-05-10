Foot-perfect Finn Russell helps Bath move closer to play-offs as Scotland star shines on return
Finn Russell helped Bath move a step closer to the Gallagher Premiership play-offs on his return from injury with a 28-17 win over rock-bottom Newcastle at Kingston Park.
The away side secured the attacking bonus point in a rampant first half – Thomas du Toit, Ben Spencer, Joe Cokanasiga and Matt Gallagher all scoring tries – with only Jamie Blamire’s double providing respite for their opponents. The returning Russell was imperious from the tee, nailing all four conversions to give his side a commanding 28-10 lead at half-time. Sam Stuart’s try after the interval was reward for a spirited display from the home side, who stopped Bath from notching any points to add to their first-half haul – but there was no comeback for the crowd to savour, with Bath moving second.
Russell was restored to the starting line-up for the visitors, his first start since picking up a groin injury in the Champions Cup defeat by Exeter last month, and he kicked eight point as Bath blitzed their opponents in the first half. The Scotland talisman played 72 minutes before making way for Orlando Bailey. Their final match of the regular season is next weekend against Northampton Saints.
