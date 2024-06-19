Flying flags, party planners and 'incredible scenes': Glasgow Warriors are representing in style
Ryan Wilson is backing Glasgow Warriors to give Scottish rugby a much-needed lift in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship Grand Final against the Vodacom Bulls.
Wilson is flying to South Africa to cover the game for Premier Sports and the former Warriors forward believes his old team can overcome the favourites at Loftus Versfeld.
The Bulls have home advantage but Wilson thinks there’s something special about Franco Smith’s team. A win would be provide a fillip for the game in this country after a disappointing season for the national side and Edinburgh’s failure to make the URC play-offs.
“Glasgow Warriors are really flying the flag for Scottish rugby at the moment,” said Wilson. “Edinburgh have been really disappointing this season and I think people are looking to Glasgow to do the job for Scottish rugby.
“It could give everyone a boost, but certainly in Glasgow. Either way there’ll be a big party and if they win that trophy it’ll be incredible scenes.
“I genuinely believe this is a team that’s got something special. The brand of rugby they play - the boys talk about it in meetings - they want to represent the city, they want the fans to see a piece of them in the way they represent the club, and I certainly think they’ve done that.
“It’s not just the way they play, it’s the fighting spirit they put into every single match and pour into that jersey, I know it’s going to mean a lot to the Glasgow Warriors fans.”
Ryan Wilson is part of the Premier Sports team bringing live coverage of the BKT United Rugby Championship Grand Final this Saturday from 4pm (UK) as Glasgow Warriors take on Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.