Franco Smith said it was “fantastic” to be linked with the vacant Springboks job but insisted his focus was on a successful end to the season with Glasgow Warriors.

Franco Smith's successful season with Glasgow Warriors has not gone unnoticed in his homeland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Glasgow coach was capped nine times by South Africa between 1996 and 1999 and had a spell as Boks assistant coach in 2017-18. Reports in his homeland this week list him as a potential successor to Jacques Nienaber who will quit as South Africa head coach after the Rugby World Cup to take up a post with Leinster.

“For me, it is a compliment to be mentioned,” said Smith, 50, who has turned around Glasgow’s fortunes in his first year in charge. “I had a good experience with South Africa a few years ago but now my focus is what is happening here. It is a longer process but fantastic to be mentioned but for now I don’t want any distractions from what what we need to do here.”

