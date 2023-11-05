Finn Russell's New York holiday defended by Bath as Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn linked with Toulon move

Russell's absence was keenly felt as Bath went down 24-18 to Gloucester at Franklin’s Gardens in the Gallagher Premiership, their second successive league defeat. However, Russell's boss Johan van Graan revealed that a week's break was pre-arranged with all of his players and that he would be back for next weekend's west-country derby against Gloucester.

“Finn will be back for the derby (with Gloucester) and that is the agreement we had from the start that everyone in the squad will have a week away," said Van Graan. "We decided this was the week for Finn and we still have 12 games in a row. We showed against Northampton that irrespective of what team we put out we are good enough to win and, while a few people raised eyebrows (about the decision), with the last play of the game we could have been the victors. If you give Northampton field position they are very good at multi-phase attack and they took one opportunity more than us.”