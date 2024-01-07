Finn Russell wins battle of Scotland 10s as Bath overcome Gloucester in Gallagher Premiership

Bath's Finn Russell is tackled by George McGuigan during the Gallagher Premiership match at The Recreation Ground. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Finn Russell emerged victorious in the battle of Scotland fly-halves as his Bath side overcame Adam Hastings' Gloucester 17-10 at the Recreation Ground on Sunday.

The international teammates were opposing number 10s in the Gallagher Premiership clash and although Hastings kicked more points than Russell, it was not enough to prevent the home side from collecting maximum points.

The victory ensured Bath moved up to third in the Premiership behind Northampton and they will now begin preparations for mouth-watering Investec Champions Cup appointments with French heavyweights Racing 92 – Russell's former club – and Toulouse, before visiting fierce Premiership rivals Bristol.

“In the bigger scheme of things, this was a very important game,” Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said, after two tries from full-back Tom de Glanville underpinned a hard-fought win.

“The fact we won will put us in a position among the contenders when we come back in March after the (Premiership) break. We are right in it with the fact we won today. We are in a good position, so hopefully February and March will be kind to us.

“We have got a pretty healthy squad. If you look at the next three weeks in isolation – Racing at home, Toulouse away and then Bristol away – we have got a massive challenge ahead of us.”

Bath recovered from a New Year’s Eve loss against Leicester as De Glanville struck in each half while there was also a touchdown for wing Will Muir, with fly-half Russell adding one conversion.

Gloucester’s ninth successive Premiership defeat – their worst run of league results in the competition’s history – came after they led 10-5 at half-time following a Ruan Ackermann try plus a conversion and penalty from Hastings.

But a losing bonus point will provide scant consolation, especially as they finished the game strongly and caused Bath plenty of problems.

“I think if we had played liked that all season, we would be in a different part of the table,” Gloucester boss George Skivington said. “I am pretty pleased with what I saw. I know we didn’t win the game, and probably a draw would have been a fair result.