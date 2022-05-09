Finn Russell celebrates after scoring his try for Racing 92 against Sale Sharks.

The 29-year-old was instrumental as the French giants overcame Sale Sharks 41-22 at La Defense Arena on Sunday, but it was his moment of magic on 50 minutes that really caught the eye.

Collecting the ball ten metres outside his own 22, Russell kicked the ball first-time back into Sale territory, following it up with a chase of his own. While the ball bounced kindly for him, he was able to side-foot the ball from the middle of Sale’s half towards the tryline and then catch it in time to dot down for one of the more freakishly good tries you will see in world rugby.

The clip of the try, which is embedded in this story, has been widely shared on social media, with Russell lauded for his audacity and creativity.