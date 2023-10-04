Finn Russell v Johnny Sexton: Why Scotland and Ireland pair have more in common than meets the eye

Anyone seeking a subplot in Saturday's World Cup Pool B showdown in Paris need look no further than the battle at No 10 where Scotland's attacking architect Finn Russell takes on Irish veteran Johnny Sexton.

Scotland's Finn Russell in action against Ireland during this year's Six Nations. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

At first glance the pair cut contrasting figures. Russell's extraordinary vision and mastery of passing combined with his willingness to gamble marks him out as one of the most adventurous and gifted playmakers of the modern age.

Sexton is a more risk averse, a steady Eddie possessed of a burning will to win and a metronomic boot. But according to Pete Horne, the Scotland assistant attack coach, the pair have more in common than you might think. Asked to pinpoint their differences, Horne noted there were also plenty similarities.

"The obvious [difference] is that, on the surface, Finn obviously looks a lot more relaxed as a character. Sexton is very organised," said the former stand-off and centre. "But I actually think they’re a lot more similar than people would imagine. Like Sexton, Finn’s a really fierce competitor. They both have unbelievable minds for the game. The way they see it, they’re just a step ahead of everyone else on the field. It’ll be a great battle between two of the best players in the world."

At 38, Sexton will call time on his career at the conclusion of the tournament. It’s his fourth World Cup and Ireland’s best chance of winning it and they need only avoid a defeat of eight points or more on Saturday to oust Scotland and reach the quarter-finals. The Irish have never been beyond the last eight in the tournament’s history and they would likely meet New Zealand in the quarters if they win Pool B.

Sexton has already helped them take care of one Southern Hemisphere giant by beating South Africa in the group stage and Horne - who is five years his junior - is full of respect for the Leinster man.

"You’ve got to admire him," said Horne. "What a character and what a competitor. It’s unbelievable what he’s doing at his age. He’ll be absolutely gunning for it and I’m sure it’ll mean a lot to him this weekend. He’s one of the best players in the world.

"But we don’t need to stress too much about what he’s going to do and start flying up at him. He’s such a good player that he can pick holes around you if you do that. We’ve got our defensive plans in place. Steve [Tandy] is one of the best defence coaches in the world. We’re ready for the threats Ireland will pose. But, yeah, with Sexton, it’s awesome what he’s doing at his age."

Russell echoed Horne's thoughts, and seemed typically unfazed by the prospect of facing Sexton.

"I wouldn’t say we need to go over the top and put him off his stride or take him out," said the Scotland fly-half. "We just need to be aware of what he can do and how he can control the game.

"If we go all out to shut him down, it creates space elsewhere which is probably what they want. We’ve got a great defence so we just need to stick to our system, have confidence in each other and keep doing what we have been doing. At times they are going to put us under pressure and get linebreaks, but it’s about how we stay together as a unit and stay in the moment, rather than us knocking off for a split second because that’s all it takes for them to get a try.